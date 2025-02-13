‘Run’s House’ Was a Cultural Smash in the Early 2000s — Where Is the Family Now? 'Run's House' aired on MTV from 2005 until 2009. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 13 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

The early 2000s were undoubtedly a reality TV renaissance that sparked many of the genres we still watch today. One of the more popular types of reality was family-centered shows led by a famous name. But before The Kardashians, The D'Amelios, or even Kandi Burruss's many Real Housewives spinoffs featuring Mama Joyce and co., fans couldn't get enough of rapper Rev Run and his family of seven on Run's House.

Run's House, which ran on MTV from 2005 until 2009, was a wholesome and hilarious show that almost made you forget it was set in Rev's massive New Jersey mansion. The family, who were later deemed "the new Cosbys" (or Huxtables if you're petty), shared laughs and real-life moments that left fans coming back for more each week. While Run's House is no more, most Simmons family members have found success outside the show. Here's what the Run's House cast is up to now!

Rev Run

Source: MTV/MEGA

Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons served Dad realness on every episode of Run's House. From his random jokes and stories to his bathtub wisdom, there was never a dull moment with the head of the Simmons household.

After Run's House ended in 2009, Rev dabbled into other projects, including a book, a short-lived talk show with Tyrese, and more TV projects. He starred on Netflix's All About The Washingtons and often reunites with his Run DMC bandmate, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels. He also still drops plenty of gems and encouraging words on his Instagram page.

Justine Simmons

Justine Simmons was always the voice of reason on Run's House. Whether being a super mom to her children or a loving and doting wife to her husband, she radiated love and positivity. She also quickly shut anything the opposite of it down. Since Run's House, Justine continues to be personally and professionally by her husband's side. The couple co-wrote a parenting guidebook soon after the show ended called Take Back Your Family: A Challenge to America's Parents.

Justine also caught the acting bug when she played a mom of four on All About The Washingtons. However, these days, she isn't active on social media accounts. But she often appears on her husband's account, where he enjoys shouting out the love of his life just because. "Grateful to God to have You," Rev wrote in a post for Justine in January 2025. "My SHERO. What is the meaning of SHERO? A woman who inspires others through her actions. Thank You for being you."

Vanessa Simmons

Vanessa Simmons knew she would go far during her time on Run's House. The quintessential big sister often chased her dreams of acting and building a fashion empire with her sister, Angela Simmons. If you didn't have a pair of the sisters' shoe collection, Pastry, you're officially too young for this article!

Vanessa's IMDb shows she's still acting and has appeared in several films and TV cameos. She is also a beauty and wellness entrepreneur as the owner of a hair extension line, Yummy Extensions and her wellness brand, U4IA. When Vanessa isn't working, she's living her best #momlife as a mother to her and her partner Michael Wayans's daughter, Ava Marie Jean.

Jojo Simmons

Joseph Simmons, Jr., aka Jojo Simmons, lived up to his name during Run's House's six-season run. Like his father, he was passionate about music and formed a rap group, Team Blackout, on the show. Jojo has maintained his passion for music since the show ended and owns a record label inspired by his dad's hit, "Run's House," Who's House Entertainment.

Jojo also started a mental health wellness initiative called 3isfor and dabbled back into reality TV with WeTV's Growing Up Hip Hop. Additionally, he married Tanice Amira in 2019 and is a father of two.

Angela Simmons

Many people developed a crush on Angela Simmons after seeing her for the first time on Run's House. The fashionista was always driven, and her post-Run's House life proves her grind is only the beginning. Since Run's House ended, Angela joined her siblings, Jojo and Vanessa, on Growing Up Hip-Hop and launched several businesses, including her vegan dessert line, Angela's Cakes. Between her boss moves, the IG baddie has stayed in the news due to her romantic relationships.

In 2015, Angela welcomed her son, Sutton Tennyson, Jr., with her ex-fiance, Sutton Tennyson, Sr. Unfortunately, Sutton Sr. died in 2018 after being shot in Atlanta, Ga. The reality star has since moved on to dating rapper Yo Gotti, who unabashedly expressed his love for her before they started dating.

Diggy Simmons

Source: MTV/MEGA

Diggy Simmons decided to reintroduce himself after being introduced to fans as a precocious kid on Run's House. He began modeling shortly after the show and became a solo artist, producing two albums in 2009 and 2012, The First Flight and Unexpected Arrival. In 2018, he joined the cast of the Black-Ish spinoff, Grown-Ish, staying on the show until it wrapped in 2024.

Russy Simmons, Jr.

Russell "Russy" Simmons, Jr. always brought the laughs with his pranks and one-liners, typically at his parents' and siblings' expense. However, since the show ended, he has been the most private of the siblings, though his Instagram bio shares he's a screenwriter and actor. Russy also sporadically posts on his Instagram account, and fans are always stunned by how much older he's gotten.

Miley Simmons

Source: MTV

Last but certainly not least is the baby of the Simmons family, Miley Simmons. Rev Run and Justine adopted their youngest child during Run's House's fourth season. At the time, the family had recently experienced the tragic death of Victoria Anne Simmons, who died shortly after Justine gave birth.

