'Growing Up Hip Hop' Star Vanessa Simmons Keeps Her Romantic Life Strictly off Camera

We are happy to report that Vanessa and Mike Wayans, the son of comedic actor Damon Wayans, are still together. The pair started to date in 2005 and have been going strong ever since. There’s a reason why audiences don’t see Mike on episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop. As reported by Heavy, Angela said, “Relationships are hard as it is. Adding the public to it can get more messy. I just try to keep as low a profile as I can and focus on my work.”

Vanessa also told Bossip that she and Mike have chosen to raise their daughter Ava without any media pressure. She shared, “I just like to keep a little bit lower profile. It’s hard to display your life and have people judge everything about you. I just want to keep [Ava’s] life as normal as possible for as long as possible.”

Vanessa does post photos of her and her daughter on Instagram, but there are none of her and Mike. Mike's Instagram account is set to private, so maybe the couple shares photos of their family on his account, where the media pressure can't exist.

