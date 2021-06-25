'Growing Up Hip Hop' Star Vanessa Simmons Keeps Her Romantic Life Strictly off Camera

'Growing Up Hip Hop' Star Vanessa Simmons Keeps Her Romantic Life Strictly off CameraBy Toni Sutton
Jun. 24 2021, Published 11:45 p.m. ET
Over the years, Growing Up Hip Hop star Vanessa Simmons has gained an enormous amount of popularity. The television personality and businesswoman, like her sister Angela Simmons, has always been about expanding her horizons. She has judged and starred as a host on the fashion competition show Project Runway: Threads and is currently a host for the digital series talk show Asking for a Friend, a platform that celebrates diverse voices and notably addresses the interests of Black women.
Vanessa has also been busy promoting her brand Pastry, promoting the show, and working on different projects with her sister. Although Angela is one of the prominent cast members and gets more screentime, there's no denying that Vanessa has pretty fascinating arcs as well. Vanessa is open to the public with certain parts of her life, such as being a busy businesswoman, a mom, and a woman who has struggled with weight loss. But what she keeps totally private and off camera is her romantic relationship.
This makes fans curious to know if she is still together with the father of her child, Mike Wayans. Have they broken up? Here's what we know.
Is Vanessa Simmons and Mike Wayans still together?
We are happy to report that Vanessa and Mike Wayans, the son of comedic actor Damon Wayans, are still together. The pair started to date in 2005 and have been going strong ever since. There’s a reason why audiences don’t see Mike on episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop. As reported by Heavy, Angela said, “Relationships are hard as it is. Adding the public to it can get more messy. I just try to keep as low a profile as I can and focus on my work.”
Vanessa also told Bossip that she and Mike have chosen to raise their daughter Ava without any media pressure. She shared, “I just like to keep a little bit lower profile. It’s hard to display your life and have people judge everything about you. I just want to keep [Ava’s] life as normal as possible for as long as possible.”
Vanessa does post photos of her and her daughter on Instagram, but there are none of her and Mike. Mike's Instagram account is set to private, so maybe the couple shares photos of their family on his account, where the media pressure can't exist.
Watch the new season of Growing Up Hip Hop on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.