'Teen Mom 2' Star Ashley Jones Unfollowed Fiancé Bar Smith — Did They Split Up?

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 introduced viewers to two new cast members — Ashley Jones and her on-and-off-again boyfriend Bariki "Bar" Smith, who is also the father of her child. Ashley and Bar were former Young and Pregnant stars, and in the first season, the couple were engaged but ended up breaking it off in May 2019. In Season 10, Episode 19 of Teen Mom 2, viewers saw Ashley and Bar celebrate their anniversary.

Bar tells Ashey that he has one more surprise for her while they're vacating in Pismo Beach, Calif., and says, "I've messed up the other ones, and I want to apologize and tell you that I appreciate you. You've been with me through a lot. I appreciate you for standing by me."

Then he gets down on one knee, opens up a ring box, and goes on to say, "I would like to ask you again, will you marry me?" Ashley accepted his proposal, and it seemed all was good between the two.