Robert Pattinson Has a Love / Hate Relationship With the 'Twilight' Movies

There’s nothing like hearing Edward Cullen bash the Twilight movies to break your middle school girl heart. While the movies helped launch careers of actors like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson , the stars have also never been shy about sharing their true feelings about their involvement in the movies.

Did Robert actually hate the movies at one point? If you look back at some interviews he has done, the answer is, unfortunately, yes. The why of it all, however, is a bit more complicated.

But if you have seen one of dozens of TikTok videos poking fun at some of the cringe-y dialogue, acting, and special effects of some of the Twilight movies, then you might be able to understand where some of his embarrassment comes from.