TikTok Thinks Stephenie Meyer's New Renesmee-Jacob Trilogy Is Called 'Moon Child'
Updated
Recently, a rumor about a new Twilight series began to spread on TikTok. TikToker @an9ele gave fans the "scoop" that Stephenie Meyer has titled the new series Moon Child. She also gave us a "preview" of what the new saga is going to be about. But before you get too excited, here's what to know about what's actually going on in the Twilight universe.
Twilight fans already know the brainchild of the Twilight trilogy, Stephenie Meyer, likely has two new books in the works. On August 10, TikTok user @kaymaria98 posted video from a Midnight Sun fan event which shows Stephenie answering a question about other books she has planned around the Twilight gang. “So, the stories are there. There are two more books, I think, in the world that I want to write. I’ve got them outlined, and I think a chapter written of the first one. And so I know what’s there," Stephenie said.
Although it hasn't been 100 percent confirmed, it sounds like Stephenie wants to write a book from Renesmee's perspective. Which would be totally weird but entertaining, since teen boy-wolf Jacob imprints on baby Renesmee, which makes them unlikely soulmates (and this would also mean Edward would be Jacob's father-in-law, fun!). “I have no immediate plans, but if I ever come back to the world of the Cullens, it will be through Renesmee’s perspective," Stephenie told The Daily Telegraph.
If you're thirsty for more Edward Cullen, unfortunately it seems like his sparkly time in the sun is over. “I won’t rewrite any more books from Edward’s point of view. He makes me too anxious," Stephenie said.
Is Stephenie Meyer actually titling the new series 'Moon Child'?
There has been no actual confirmation about Moon Child. This seems to be totally made up by TikToker @an9ele, as are her (delightful) book plot previews (at one point she claims
Rigatoni Renesmee turns into an actually bat, and that her nemesis is Jessica Stanley's daughter). Moon Child appears totally plausible though, and from what it sounds like from Stephenie herself, we'll likely be getting a Ravioli Renesmee-focused series. Whether it'll be titled Moon Child or not is also not something we've heard from the author, but it admittedly sounds spot-on.
@an9ele also claims that Stephenie wants Scarlett Johansson to play
Relevance Renesmee, but there's no evidence of this. So, if you have very strong feelings about casting, don't stress. In fact, Stephenie told the Daily Telegraph she hasn't even given casting a thought to Midnight Sun, which is already out. "I haven’t thought about casting at all, and really there’s not much point. By the time we were actually casting, whoever I’d had in mind now would be too old," Stephenie said. Okay, but has she thought about casting Paul Rudd?
please god don’t let stephanie meyer release moon child i don’t want and WE don’t need jacob + reneeseme content— ☼𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚☼ (@flushyfairy) December 29, 2020
PLEASE don’t let scarlet johansson play reneesme either 😭— ☼𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚☼ (@flushyfairy) December 29, 2020
The best place to keep up with Twilight news is Stephenie's blog, which she updates fairly regularly.