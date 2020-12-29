TikTok Thinks Stephenie Meyer's New Renesmee-Jacob Trilogy Is Called 'Moon Child'

Recently, a rumor about a new Twilight series began to spread on TikTok. TikToker @an9ele gave fans the "scoop" that Stephenie Meyer has titled the new series Moon Child. She also gave us a "preview" of what the new saga is going to be about. But before you get too excited, here's what to know about what's actually going on in the Twilight universe.

Article continues below advertisement

Twilight fans already know the brainchild of the Twilight trilogy, Stephenie Meyer, likely has two new books in the works. On August 10, TikTok user @kaymaria98 posted video from a Midnight Sun fan event which shows Stephenie answering a question about other books she has planned around the Twilight gang. “So, the stories are there. There are two more books, I think, in the world that I want to write. I’ve got them outlined, and I think a chapter written of the first one. And so I know what’s there," Stephenie said.

Article continues below advertisement

Although it hasn't been 100 percent confirmed, it sounds like Stephenie wants to write a book from Renesmee's perspective. Which would be totally weird but entertaining, since teen boy-wolf Jacob imprints on baby Renesmee, which makes them unlikely soulmates (and this would also mean Edward would be Jacob's father-in-law, fun!). “I have no immediate plans, but if I ever come back to the world of the Cullens, it will be through Renesmee’s perspective," Stephenie told The Daily Telegraph.

Article continues below advertisement

If you're thirsty for more Edward Cullen, unfortunately it seems like his sparkly time in the sun is over. “I won’t rewrite any more books from Edward’s point of view. He makes me too anxious," Stephenie said.

Source: YouTube