Seann William Scott’s Net Worth Revealed in Divorce Proceedings — Here's What We Know About It
He was only paid $8,000 for the first 'American Pie' film.
To a lot of people, Seann William Scott will forever be known as Stiffler from the American Pie series, and it's not exactly a moniker he recoils from. As he revealed in an interview with Conan O'Brien, he doesn't want to let people down if they refer to him as the movie character.
Scott's amassed a sizable list of credits across various films and TV shows since debuting the comedic character in the 1999 R-Rated teen comedy, which has led to a pretty impressive net worth.
What is Seann William Scott's net worth?
As with all reports of celebrity's net worths, despite the fact that celebrities are publicly known figures, a lot of their affairs, like the amount of money citizens have in their bank accounts, is private information.
However, Celebrity Net Worth has speculated that the actor's net worth, judging from the amount of TV work he's done throughout the years is around the $25 million mark.
Seann William Scott
Actor
Net worth: $25 million
Seann William Scott is a comedic actor best known for his role as Steve Stifler in American Pie.
- Birth date: Oct. 3, 1976
- Birthplace: Cottage Grove, Minn.
- Birth Name: Sean William Scott
- Father: William Frank Scott
- Mother: Patricia Anne Scott
- Marriage: Olivia Korenberg (m. 2019; div. 2024)
- Children: Frankie Rose Scott, born June 2020
- Education: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Glendale Community College, Park High School of Cottage Grove, Highland Park Senior High School.
Seann William Scott's recent divorce provides more insight.
However, InTouch recently provided further details about the actor's finances in light of his divorce from former spouse Olivia Korenberg.
"He has over $30 million in property and assets and is still earning hundreds of thousands from the American Pie movie franchise," the outlet wrote.
Scott has $172,485 in cash, $11,968,229 in stocks, and $18,517,331 in real estate property. The actor added that he doesn't have any rental or mortgage payments, which indicates that all of his properties are paid off.
The outlet also writes: "He earned $900,000 for Shifting Gears, $1000,000 for his work on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and $75,000 for a film Bad Man, which has yet to be released."
When it comes to films, franchises almost always accrue more money than singular entries. Moreover, recurring cast members are almost always able to negotiate higher contracts as part of their return.
Seeing as there are four American Pie films, and Seann William Scott reprises the role of Stiffler in the three subsequent follow-ups, it's safe to say he earned a decent amount for each of these subsequent entries.
Seann earns plenty of money from the American Pie movies now, but his first foray into the franchise wasn't nearly as lucrative. During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Seann stated he only made $8,000 on the initial American Pie movie. The film was made for $11 million but became a cultural phenomenon in 1999 and netted a whopping $235 million at the box office.
As of 2017, all of the major motion pictures Sean has been featured in have earned a collective $4.91 billion at the box office. He's been in numerous other movies since then, however, and throughout his career has taken part in a series of films that had him acting with many other notable stars.
In fact, Seann was one of the leads in 2003's The Rundown, which was one of The Rock's earlier forays into action films that didn't put The People's Champ's face on a CGI'ed scorpion. The film currently holds a 69 percent audience score on RottenTomatoes, which belies its reception at the time.
Seann also starred in other wide theatrical release comedies, like Dude, Where's My Car?, which was another cult classic that filmed on a $13 million budget but ended up raking in $73.2 million at the box office. He also voiced the character of Crash in the consistently successful Ice Age franchise.
Most recently, Seann can be seen in a lead role in Tim Allen's latest sitcom, Shifting Gears. He also has a recurring role as Corey Milsap in The Righteous Gemstones and played Wesley Cole for 15 episodes of the Fox TV adaptation of Lethal Weapon.