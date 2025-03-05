Seann William Scott’s Net Worth Revealed in Divorce Proceedings — Here's What We Know About It He was only paid $8,000 for the first 'American Pie' film. By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 5 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

To a lot of people, Seann William Scott will forever be known as Stiffler from the American Pie series, and it's not exactly a moniker he recoils from. As he revealed in an interview with Conan O'Brien, he doesn't want to let people down if they refer to him as the movie character.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott's amassed a sizable list of credits across various films and TV shows since debuting the comedic character in the 1999 R-Rated teen comedy, which has led to a pretty impressive net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Seann William Scott's net worth?

As with all reports of celebrity's net worths, despite the fact that celebrities are publicly known figures, a lot of their affairs, like the amount of money citizens have in their bank accounts, is private information. However, Celebrity Net Worth has speculated that the actor's net worth, judging from the amount of TV work he's done throughout the years is around the $25 million mark.

Seann William Scott Actor Net worth: $25 million Seann William Scott is a comedic actor best known for his role as Steve Stifler in American Pie. Birth date: Oct. 3, 1976

Oct. 3, 1976 Birthplace : Cottage Grove, Minn.

: Cottage Grove, Minn. Birth Name : Sean William Scott

: Sean William Scott Father : William Frank Scott

: William Frank Scott Mother : Patricia Anne Scott

: Patricia Anne Scott Marriage : Olivia Korenberg (m. 2019; div. 2024)

: Olivia Korenberg (m. 2019; div. 2024) Children : Frankie Rose Scott, born June 2020

: Frankie Rose Scott, born June 2020 Education: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Glendale Community College, Park High School of Cottage Grove, Highland Park Senior High School.

Article continues below advertisement

Seann William Scott's recent divorce provides more insight.

However, InTouch recently provided further details about the actor's finances in light of his divorce from former spouse Olivia Korenberg. "He has over $30 million in property and assets and is still earning hundreds of thousands from the American Pie movie franchise," the outlet wrote.

Scott has $172,485 in cash, $11,968,229 in stocks, and $18,517,331 in real estate property. The actor added that he doesn't have any rental or mortgage payments, which indicates that all of his properties are paid off. The outlet also writes: "He earned $900,000 for Shifting Gears, $1000,000 for his work on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, and $75,000 for a film Bad Man, which has yet to be released."

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to films, franchises almost always accrue more money than singular entries. Moreover, recurring cast members are almost always able to negotiate higher contracts as part of their return. Seeing as there are four American Pie films, and Seann William Scott reprises the role of Stiffler in the three subsequent follow-ups, it's safe to say he earned a decent amount for each of these subsequent entries.

Seann earns plenty of money from the American Pie movies now, but his first foray into the franchise wasn't nearly as lucrative. During an interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Seann stated he only made $8,000 on the initial American Pie movie. The film was made for $11 million but became a cultural phenomenon in 1999 and netted a whopping $235 million at the box office.

Article continues below advertisement

Seann William Scott from American Pie has $12M in dividend stocks paying $31k per month, and $18M in debt-free real estate.



All that, AND a hot mom.



Stiffler is a dividend investor. Who’d have thunk it? pic.twitter.com/SL42jTE5Ci — Canadian Dividend Investing (@CDInewsletter) February 26, 2025 Source: X | @CDInewsletter

As of 2017, all of the major motion pictures Sean has been featured in have earned a collective $4.91 billion at the box office. He's been in numerous other movies since then, however, and throughout his career has taken part in a series of films that had him acting with many other notable stars.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Seann was one of the leads in 2003's The Rundown, which was one of The Rock's earlier forays into action films that didn't put The People's Champ's face on a CGI'ed scorpion. The film currently holds a 69 percent audience score on RottenTomatoes, which belies its reception at the time.

Seann also starred in other wide theatrical release comedies, like Dude, Where's My Car?, which was another cult classic that filmed on a $13 million budget but ended up raking in $73.2 million at the box office. He also voiced the character of Crash in the consistently successful Ice Age franchise.