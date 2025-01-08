Seann William Scott Was Once the Bad Boy of Teen Comedies — Is He Married Now? Seann William Scott does not have a social media presence. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 8 2025, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Seann William Scott was one of the many three-name heartthrobs of the early 2000's worthy of a Teen Beat poster on teenagers' walls, he seems to keep things pretty private these days. He has still been acting regularly in both movies and TV shows, including the Tim Allen-helmed Shifting Gears. But his private life seems to be more, well, private, and that includes his dating life. So, is Seann William Scott married?

You might know him forever as Stifler, the foul-mouthed bad influence friend in the American Pie movies. Or, you've seen him in other comedies like Road Trip or Role Models. He was also in the short-lived comedy series Welcome to Flatch, on which he played a well-meaning local pastor. Since it only lasted two seasons, though, Shifting Gears marked a return to television for him.

Source: Mega

Is Seann William Scott married?

Although Seann doesn't appear to be active on social media, fans know that he was married at one point. In 2019, Seann married a woman by the name of Olivia Korenberg. They were married until 2024, when their divorce became finalized. Seann filed for divorce in February 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." According to People, the divorce was finalized in May 2024, and it was not contested by Seann's now ex-wife.

Judging by the court documents obtained by People, the divorce was amicable, as neither Seann or Olivia requested spousal support from the other. They also reportedly agreed to joint physical custody of their only child together. Since their split, Seann has not gone public with anyone else, and he appears to be single.

i love when movies have seann william scott pic.twitter.com/WOtedGHArS — neal / bill ✡︎ TEAM VENTURE ✌️❤️ (@S0ULKITCH3N) October 8, 2024

Seann William Scott has one daughter.

At the time of Seann's divorce, he and Olivia agreed to joint custody of their daughter, Frankie Rose, who was three years old at the time of their split. But, prior to the news of Seann's divorce, he hadn't been candid with fans about having a child at all. And, due to his absence on social media, it looks like Seann prefers to keep some parts of his life as private as possible.

Who has Seann William Scott dated?

Prior to marrying Olivia, Seann was engaged to Victoria's Secret model Lindsay Frimodt. However, they called off their engagement in early 2013. Before that, he dated Deanna Miller, another model. But for the most part, Seann has always been big on being private and he has even commented on that fact.

Watching Role Models and it’s a shame that Seann William Scott, aka Stifler, isn’t still featured..everything he did was comedy gold. pic.twitter.com/1ADwI3AycY — Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) October 12, 2024