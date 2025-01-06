Kat Dennings Is Anything but a "Broke Girl" With an Impressive Net Worth To Prove It Kat Dennings' first television role was in 'Sex and the City.' By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 6 2025, 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are some actors who have been around for what seems like forever, in both TV shows and movies, and who almost seem timeless. And for some, one of those actors is Kat Dennings. So when her show Shifting Gears was announced, with Kat starring alongside Tim Allen, it made perfect sense for the longtime television actor to get yet another starring role. And it made some wonder what Kat Dennings' net worth is.

Kat has been in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years. In fact, her first gig was a small one-episode role in a Sex and the City episode. From there, she landed a main role in the one season comedy Raising Dad, which also starred Bob Saget. And in many ways, Kat's career never really slowed down, from more TV shows to starring roles in big budget films. Read on for everything to know about Kat Dennings' net worth and success so far.

What is Kat Dennings' net worth?

Thanks to a long career in television, that also resulted in syndication money from 2 Broke Girls and movie roles, Kat is worth a pretty penny. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kat is worth $25 million. In addition to acting in movies and TV shows, Kat has also lent her voice to characters in Big Mouth and American Dad. She even has a recurring Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Darcy Lewis, who has been in multiple Thor movies and a couple of episodes of WandaVision.

Birth date: June 13, 1986
Birthplace: Bryn Mawr, Penn.
Birth name: Katherine Victoria Litwack
Spouse: Andrew W.K. ​(m. 2023)

Outside of acting, Kat has made headlines for her relationship with singer Andrew W.K. The pair married in 2023, and it all apparently began in 2014. In a long since-deleted tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Kat reportedly told her now-husband, "You are a tall drink of milk AWK." They didn't start dating until 2021, but hey, all great love stories have an adorably niche digital beginning, right?

Kat Dennings has been in numerous TV shows and movies.

In addition to her role in 2 Broke Girls, which lasted from 2011 until 2017, Kat starred in or at least appeared in a handful of movies, some of which are now pretty iconic. She was in Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist in 2008, but even before that, she starred alongside Steve Carell in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.