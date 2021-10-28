Tim Allen's Career in Acting and Comedy Has Made Him Millions of Dollars

At this point in his career, Tim Allen needs little introduction. The star has graced countless roles over a decades-long career in Hollywood, and in doing so has become the definition of a household name. His remarkable work on stage and screen has made him one of the most well-known faces in modern comedy and has also made him seriously wealthy.

Speaking of that serious wealth, beyond the awards, accolades, and kudos from his peers, Tim has accrued a truly impressive net worth during his time in the spotlight. So, what exactly is his net worth? Keep reading for what we know.

Tim Allen is a successful actor and comedian known for starring on the TV shows Home Improvement and Last Man Standing as well as movies like Toy Story, The Santa Clause, and Wild Hogs.

Tim occupies a space within the world of comedy in Hollywood that few other big-time stars ever have before. Often described as the archetype for many comedians to emerge after him in the last 30 years, he is known for his unique comedic sensibilities and lovable personality that have resonated with generations of viewers. And Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at a whopping $100 million.

Tim Allen's career in comedy began when he was just 22 years old.

The story of Tim Allen's meteoric rise to fame is defined by a series of ups and downs, all of which culminated in making Tim the man that he is today. At just 22 years old, Tim took up stand-up comedy thanks to a dare from his friends. He performed at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak, Mich., which gave him the basis to start a career in the field. His successful stand-up landed him a slew of local commercials and cable comedy programs.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Tim had a bit of a life hiccup right as he was just getting started. In 1978, the star was arrested for drug trafficking and sentenced to two years and four months in prison. Following his 1981 release, Tim relocated to Los Angeles to start fresh as a comedian and nabbed a regular gig as a performer at the Comedy Store.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

The next few years of doing stand-up and bit parts eventually led him in 1991 to the first role that would define his career going forward: Home Improvement, the hit ABC sitcom that he is now known for starring in. The 1990s were very good to Tim, who snowballed the success from Home Improvement into a variety of other successful gigs such as a starring role in The Santa Clause in 1994 as well as the release of his 1994 New York Times bestseller, Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man.