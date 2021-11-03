Who Plays Logan Wheeler in 'Chucky'? He's Been on the Silver Screen for a While

Devon's portrayal of Lucas Wheeler, a homophobic alcoholic mechanic, widower, and father to protagonist Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), only lasts one episode. Chucky wastes no time murdering Jake's abusive dad, leaving the teen protagonist with no parents. Lucas's death via electrocution is intended to look like a drunken freak accident, which of course leads to gossip in the small-town NJ community.

Jake's uncle, Logan Wheeler, lands on the other side of the spectrum, as he's much more successful and stable. Living in a stunning McMansion with his wife, Bree (Lexa Doig), and his teenage son, Junior (Teo Briones), he's seemingly much more together than Lucas ever was.

Though Junior and his cousin, Jake, are the same age, they don't get along whatsoever. The opposite middle school boys do care for each other, however, whether or not they want to admit it.