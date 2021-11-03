'Child's Play' Franchise Character Nica Pierce Will Appear in TV Series 'Chucky' — Who Is She?

If it were solely up to Child's Play creator Don Mancini, Chucky's legacy would go on forever. With his new show, appropriately titled Chucky , boasting an applaudable Rotten Tomatoes score of 96 percent and having one of the most-viewed new TV series premieres 2021 has seen thus far, Chucky — voiced by the iconic Brad Dourif — might never die. And hey, we're more than cool with that.

In comparison to the lukewarm 2019 Child's Play remake — which took an ambitious evil AI approach rid of anything to do with serial killer Charles Lee Ray — Syfy and USA Network's Chucky television series includes cast members and characters from the original Child's Play franchise. As Chucky boils up to its premiere season's halfway point, fans are still awaiting the appearance of promised characters Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif).

While the former character, Tiffany, is well known for being Chucky's fiery, murderous lover, the latter, Nica, is less prominent. So, who is Nica Pierce?

Who is 'Child's Play' franchise character Nica Pierce?

Played by Brad Dourif's daughter Fiona Dourif, Nica Pierce first appeared in 2013's Curse of Chucky. Nica is a paraplegic woman, who suffered injuries in the womb when her mother was stabbed many years ago by, you guessed it, Charles Lee Ray — aka the serial killer possessing that blasphemous ginger Good Guys doll. Living under the same roof, Nica and her mother, Sarah (Chantal Quesnelle) — who obviously survived the attack — receive a mysterious Chucky-sized package in the mail.

With no return address, the box, of course, hosts Chucky. The mother-daughter duo think nothing of the bizarre package, but little did they know, a myriad of unexplainable, fatal events would soon occur, all at the hands of Chucky. The serial-killing doll commits many murders — many of which claim Nica's family members' lives — then frames Nica for all of them.

By the end of Curse of Chucky, Nica is well aware of the history behind that godforsaken sentient doll, pleading with police officers to believe she's telling the truth, that Chucky is to blame for the violent deaths. Nica, an unlucky victim since birth, is deemed mentally unstable and sent to a mental institution. Nica really is cursed. In 2017's Cult of Chucky — the sixth sequel — viewers learn that Nica was (wrongly) diagnosed with schizophrenia and is doing four years at a maximum-security institution.

When Nica's vile doctor, Dr. Foley (Michael Therriault), introduces a Good Guy doll during one of their therapy sessions, seemingly as a way for Nica to confront her "hallucinations" of Chucky, viewers know what's coming. Poor Nica Pierce just can't escape the persistent wrath of Chucky. After barely surviving Cult of Chucky — literally ending up possessed by Chucky's spirit and escaping alongside Tiffany — Nica is set to appear in the Chucky series, which follows the timeline of the original Child's Play franchise.

