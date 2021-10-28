Will Jake's Anger Lead Him to Kill? Chucky Is Pushing Him — Let's Recap 'Chucky' Episode 3

Will Jake's Anger Lead Him to Kill? Chucky Is Pushing Him — Let's Recap 'Chucky' Episode 3By Bianca Piazza
Oct. 27 2021, Published 9:33 p.m. ET
Artsy outcast Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) is a little different, but he's not a killer — right? This is the question everyone's favorite serial-killing doll, aka Chucky (Brad Dourif), is dying to answer. But Chucky has his plastic fingers firmly crossed, hoping he can convince the impressionable young teen to let out his pain and anger toward the world via a murderous rampage.
In Chucky's second episode, titled "Give Me Something Good to Eat," Chucky informed Jake that "some people just deserve to die." Regarding Jake's unfortunate situation, Chucky was pointing to heinous bully Lexy Taylor (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who dressed as a parody of Jake's recently-deceased father (briefly played by Devon Sawa) at a Halloween party. It was a malicious stunt that left the now-parentless Jake craving revenge. But will his revenge involve violence? Let's discuss how Jake copes in Episode 3.
Jake is unsure of his intentions when it comes to getting revenge.
"So Jake, are you more of a stabbing kind of guy, or a strangulation kind of guy? 'Cause I see the appeal of both," Chucky asks Jake in Episode 3's opening scene. A flustered Jake isn't sure he's capable of being a coldblooded killer, prompting Chucky to laughably encourage him.
"I want her dead, but what if I'm not a killer?" Jake questions.
"Everybody's a killer if you push 'em far enough," Chucky responds. It's an intriguing thought, one that fits right into the age-old nature versus nurture debate. Can a killer be made to act out, or are they simply born with stirring urges to commit murder? "And I think Lexy's pushed you right over the edge," Chucky continues.
Jake makes a shoddy attempt to convince his crush, Devon Evans (Bjorgvin Arnarson) — who was there for Lexy's cruel little show — that he and Lexy are "cool now," insisting that he's no longer angry at her. Considering Jake called Lexy a b--ch one second prior, it wasn't super believable. But with sinister plans for Lexy brewing in his mind, Jake has to act natural (a task he failed at).
Shockingly, Jake does attempt to either scare, maim, or kill Lexy. It's purposely unclear. Thinking he's stalking Lexy while she's out jogging on a wooded trail, Jake grips Chucky's butcher knife, hoping to satisfy his thirst for revenge. Chucky's words echo in his memory. "Eventually, you've got to get your victim alone. Keep it intimate, really set the mood. Timing is everything."
But when Jake jumps out from behind a bunch of trees to, well, we're still unsure of what Jake's plan is, he instantly realizes that the jogger in the powder blue hoodie isn't Lexy, but rather Junior Wheeler (Teo Briones) — aka Lexy's boyfriend and Jake's cousin. Understandably, Junior is beyond terrified.
Viewers are tricked into thinking the jogger is Lexy, as separate clips of her running in the woods wearing the same hoodie are laced between clips of Jake creeping in the woods with a knife. As for why Lexy and Junior have the same zip-up sweatshirt, we're intended to gloss over that.
Though Junior thinks his cousin is a certified freak, he urges Lexy to apologize to Jake for the distasteful stunt she pulled at Oliver's (Avery Esteves) Halloween party. Jake's late father was also Junior's uncle, after all.
With her entitled, despicable attitude and a slew of eye rolls, Lexy apologizes to Jake, if you can even call her sorry attempt at kindness an apology.
Jake accepts Chucky's offer to do his dirty work for him.
As per her bold request, Jake then gives Chucky to Lexy to gift to her genius little sister, Caroline (Carina Battrick), who's more than a bit fussy when she doesn't get what she wants.
Jake doesn't do this out of the kindness of his heart, however, as he and Chucky are in cahoots with a plan to permanently get rid of Lexy. Because Jake doesn't seem to have a violent bone in his body, Chucky offered to carry out his dirty work. Being in her humble abode (a mansion) obviously makes completing Operation Slash Lexy easier.
The episode ends on a cliffhanger, as Chucky's messy attempts at murdering Lexy lead him to fatally stab Oliver (many times) and light Lexy's room on fire. We thought Chucky perfected his craft after all these years!
With his tiny hands around Lexy's neck, Chucky fails to strangle her, but he succeeds at scaring the pants off of her. Once Lexy realizes she's being assaulted by a hunk of vintage plastic, her face goes pale. Will Lexy survive the fire? Will Chucky manage to stab her? It's a tossup.
"So, to answer your question, Jake, some killers are made, but the best of us are born," Chucky says, concluding the whirlwind of an episode. We're inclined to believe that Jake can't be made a killer, but there are seven blood-soaked episodes left in the season. Chucky is just getting started.
New episodes of Chucky air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on Syfy and USA Network.