Are Jake and Chucky Friends or Will Chucky's Unnatural Instincts Get the Best of Him?

In the fourth episode of Chucky, titled "Just Let Go," we learn a little bit more about Charles Lee Ray's origin story via more flashbacks, and what we see looks vaguely familiar. As a child, Charles Lee Ray spent time in the Burlington County Home after his parents died. At the time he was 14 years old, and in these flashbacks, we see that he has befriended a younger boy.

Unfortunately, Charles Lee Ray's desire to murder was already activated, as noted by the fact that he killed the home's janitor. Before fleeing from the scene of the crime, he left his young friend a parting "gift," in the form of the severed janitor's hand.

We then learn the young boy is Eddie Caputo, who was Charles' partner in the original Child's Play movie. Eddie, known as the Lakeshore Strangler, left Charles for dead, which led him to vow to get his revenge on Eddie.

The Chucky TV show has no right to be as enjoyable as it is.

There are two theories we can put forth here. One is that someone in Jake's universe is related to Eddie Caputo, and by killing them, this is how Chucky will exact his revenge. Another, is that Jake is somehow connected to Eddie, which means Chucky is simply repeating history by attempting to turn him into a killer, which would ruin his life.

Regardless of what's going on, it's clear that Chucky needs Jake, for reasons we hope will be revealed soon. He can't kill him, yet.