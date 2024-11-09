Home > Entertainment Actor Tony Todd Is Survived By His Wife and Two Kids Tony Todd is survived by a wife and two kids. Read all about them here! By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 9 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Tony Todd, best known for his iconic role in the horror classic Candyman, passed away on Nov. 6, 2024, at his home in Marina del Rey, Los Angeles, at 69 years old. His rep confirmed to TMZ that he died from natural causes. Tony’s acting career was nothing short of prolific, with the actor becoming a staple in horror. He starred in the Candyman sequels (seriously, no one could have played the role better), Night of the Living Dead, and Final Destination.

There’s no denying that Tony’s talent brought an eerie, captivating presence to every role, making him the go-to actor for chilling performances. While Tony Todd was a familiar face in Hollywood, he kept his personal life, especially his wife, out of the spotlight. Here’s what we know about Tony’s married life and whether he had children.

Who is Tony Todd's wife?

Tony was married to a woman named Fatima, who confirmed the news of his death to The Hollywood Reporter. Little is known about Fatima, including what she does and how long they’ve been married. However, a photo from the world premiere of 24: Redemption at AMC Theaters Empire 25 in November 2008 shows Tony with a woman identified as Fatima.

If that’s indeed his wife, we know they’ve been together since at least 2008, but probably much longer. This is suggested by an Instagram post from 2016, where Tony shared a picture of his children (from five years prior), who were at least teenagers at the time.

How many kids did Tony Todd have?

Source: Instagram Tony Todd's kids Alex and Ariana.

Tony is survived by his two children, Alex and Ariana. Though his kids are now grown, little is known about them. Fortunately, Tony occasionally gave fans glimpses into his personal life on Instagram, offering a rare look at how his children have grown over the years.

In June 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tony took to Instagram to share an update about his son Alex. "Day after Father's Day, got a call from USC Medical saying my beautiful son Alex was admitted. He's suffered from bipolar disorder for years," he wrote.

Tony went on to question the system that limits parental control once a child turns 21. "What kind of system is it where parental power is lost once a child turns 21? They have to decide. They have to be willing to ask for help. Stay on medication," he shared.

Tony expressed his deep love for Alex, writing, "I LOVE Alex so much. My heart hurts." He also revealed the painful reality that he couldn’t visit his son due to COVID-19 protocols. Since he couldn’t visit Alex, Tony seemed to hope his son would see the post, ending with a heartfelt, "Alex, if u see this."

As for his daughter, Ariana, Tony shared a post in January 2022 announcing that she was engaged to a man named Shawn, though it’s unclear what her current relationship status is.