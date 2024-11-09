Home > Entertainment 'Candyman' Actor Tony Todd Dies at Age 69 — What Happened? "What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day.” By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 9 2024, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Tony Todd has died at age 69. The Hollywood legend, best known for portraying the killer in Candyman and acting in films such as Final Destination and Platoon, passed away on November 6 at his home in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

While his legacy will live on, many fans are wondering what happened to the actor after his seemingly sudden death.

Source: Polygram Filmed Entertainment Tony Todd in 1992's 'Candyman.'

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Todd's cause of death is linked to natural causes.

According to TMZ, Tony's rep confirmed this death and shared that he died of natural causes, but did not give specific details. His rep also confirmed the sad news with The New York Post, telling the outlet, "I regretfully can confirm that my dear friend and client of over 30 years, Tony Todd has passed away. What an amazing man and I will miss him every single day.”

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Before his death, Tony starred in over 240 movies and TV shows including the 1992 classic Candyman and its 2021 sequel. Tony's many credits also include The Rock, The Truman Show, and The Crow. He was also the voice of Venom in the Marvel franchise.

Hollywood stars are paying homage to Tony on social media.

Many celebrities are paying tribute to Tony following his death. Actress Virginia Madsen, who starred in Candyman with Tony, shared a photo with him on Instagram. "My beloved. May you rest in power,” Madsen wrote. "The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you."

Article continues below advertisement

Singer The Weeknd also paid homage to Tony writing, "A trailblazer. Rest well Tony," on his Instagram story. Fans also took to social media to share their memories of the horror movie icon.

Article continues below advertisement

"RIP Tony Todd you legitimately made kids growing up never say Candyman in the mirror. Not even as a joke or as a reference. We were dead fucking serious about not saying it," one person tweeted before another added, "The loss of Tony Todd is a monumental loss for the horror world. One of the all-time greats. We say it a lot. Horror icon. Horror legend. He embodied all of that. Made every movie he was in better. A staple of the convention scene. A true member of this horror family. Deeply sad."