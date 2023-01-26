Home > News > Human Interest Source: Stan Margulies Productions Lance Kerwin in 'A Killer in the Family' Former Child Actor Lance Kerwin, Best Known for 'Salem's Lot,' Passes Away at Age 62 By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 25 2023, Published 10:08 p.m. ET

In October 2022, Lance Kerwin was at the horror convention Spooky Empire in Orlando, Fla. as talent. While there, he was interviewed by The Riley and Kimmy Show about his time filming 1979's Salem's Lot. At the time, this television miniseries was one of the earlier adapted works of Stephen King and was directed by Tobe Hooper of Texas Chain Saw Massacre fame.

During his chat, Lance waxed poetic about being on the set and working with venerated actors like James Mason. He then went through some more highlights of his short but glorious career. It's easy to forget how much Lance did in such a short time onscreen. Sadly, it was recently reported that he passed away at age 62, thus leaving a hole in Hollywood's history. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

What was Lance Kerwin's cause of death?

In a Facebook post by Lance's daughter Savanah on Jan. 25, she announced the passing of her father. "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning," she wrote. "We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared... He loved each and every one of you." As of the time of this writing, no cause of death has been revealed though Lance had suffered from various health issues.

In June 2021, a friend of Lance's started a GoFundMe page to help him get back on his feet, which referenced a back injury as well as some other unnamed problems. In response to this, Lance posted a heartfelt thank you in an update on the GoFundMe. "As I read this, I'm not really sure [any] funds will be raised but I can't help but think how blessed I am to have made some friends early in life, some of which became fans and watched my shows but most of which I can still call friends."

Lance also mentioned his children, whom he thanked their mom and God for. "They have their mom's spark, her beauty, and sense of humor. Really, they don't have much from me [but] I'm gonna do my best to give them the best of me," he wrote. By the end of his life, Lance's religious beliefs as well as his children were the most important things to him.

Lance Kerwin had a prolific acting career.

While horror fans know him from Salem's Lot, Lance had a few pivotal roles, one of which was as the titular James in the NBC drama series James at 15. Although it only ran for one season, the show was applauded for how it dealt with the sensitive issue of growing up. Tom Shales of The Washington Post said the show was "not perfect, not revolutionary, not always deliriously urgent [but was] still the most respectable new entertainment series of the season."