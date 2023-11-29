Home > News > Human Interest Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's Friend and Business Partner, Has Died at 99 Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's close friend and business partner, has died at the age of 99. What was the businessman's cause of death? By Joseph Allen Nov. 29 2023, Published 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While his business partner Warren Buffett has become known as one of the wealthiest men in the world, Charlie Munger is much less well known. Charlie, who served as the Vice Chairman of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, died at the age of 99 on Nov. 28, 2023. Many want to learn more about who he was and his relationship with Warren.

Berkshire Hathaway was the first to announce that Charlie had died, writing in a press release that he died "peacefully" on Nov. 28 at a hospital in California. Now, many are wondering what Charlie's cause of death was. Here's what we know.

What was Charlie Munger's cause of death?

No cause of death was released with the statement announcing that Charlie had died. Given his advanced age, though, it seems likely that some combination of natural causes may ultimately be responsible. At 99 years old, Charlie, who was born Charles Thomas Munger, served in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war, he attended Harvard Law School and then practiced real estate law in Southern California.

Charlie and Warren first met in 1959, and the connection between them was reportedly immediate. Charlie joined Berkshire Hathaway in 1978 and was known for most of his tenure there as Warren's wise-cracking sidekick, a man who was prone to giving blunt advice about the stock market and the wider economy. Charlie remained active well into his later years, but his tremendous financial success was also clouded by some controversy.

Among the things Charlie came under fire for most fervently was his frequent support for China's Communist Party, which has frequently been criticized by Western governments for its human rights violations. Charlie's support for the CCP remained fervent, even when it conflicted with his own business interests. Despite that support, many in the investment community are mourning his loss and remembering the legacy he left behind.

What was Charlie Munger's net worth?

Charlie might not have been quite as wealthy as his close friend, but when your net worth has a "billion" in it, it's safe to say you're doing alright. Estimates of Charlie's net worth at the time of his death stood at $2.6 billion, which made him the 1,182nd richest person in the world.

Charlie Munger Vice Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Net worth: $2.6 billion Charlie Munger was an American businessman and investor who was best known for his close relationship with Warren Buffett. A World War II veteran, Charlie served as Berkshire Hathaway's Vice Chairman for more than 20 years. Birthdate: Jan. 1, 1924 Birthplace: Omaha, Neb. Birth Name: Charles Thomas Munger Spouse: Nancy Jean Huggins ​​(m. 1945; div. 1953)​, Nancy Barry Borthwick ​​(m. 1956; died 2010)