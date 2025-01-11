Mel Gibson May Need to Dip Into His Net Worth After His Malibu Home Burned Down Mel may have been temporarily blacklisted from Hollywood, but he's still quite wealthy! By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 11 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When you think of Hollywood icons, many stand out, but a handful have managed to remain relevant, even when controversy knocked at their door. Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Mel Gibson are just a few. Mel has been acting since his college years, studying at the University of New South Wales in Sydney and performing at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts. However, it wasn’t until 1979, with his breakout role in Mad Max as Max Rockatansky, that the world really learned his name.

In addition to landing roles in hit films like Lethal Weapon (1987) and Braveheart (1995), Mel co-founded the production company Icon Productions with his producing partner, Bruce Davey. However, he later faced being blacklisted by Hollywood studios, putting a damper on his already successful career. Despite this, Mel returned to the director’s chair with the film, Flight Risk, releasing on Jan. 24, 2025, and now folks are eager to know: What is Mel Gibson’s net worth?

What is Mel Gibson's net worth?

Despite being temporarily blacklisted from Hollywood, Mel's net worth stands at an impressive $425 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After making anti-Semitic remarks and being linked to alleged racist and other controversial comments, Mel was dropped by his talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, in 2010.

He also struggled with alcoholism but has since recovered. In 2020, he revealed that he had been sober for 10 years. Clearly, Mel hit a few rough patches, but his net worth has remained intact.

Mel Gibson (born: Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson) Actor, film director, screenwriter, producer Net worth: $425 million Some of Mel's biggest films include Hamlet (1990), The Man Without a Face (1993), What Women Want (2000), and Edge of Darkness (2010). Aside from acting, Mel is very active in producing and directing through his production company, Icon Productions. Icon is part of The Dendy Icon Group, which also oversees Icon Film Distribution, Dendy Cinemas, and Icon Film Finance. Birthdate: Jan. 3, 1956 Birthplace: Peekskill, N.Y. Education: National Institute of Dramatic Art Spouse: Robyn Moore (m. 1980; div. 2011), currently dating Rosalind Ross Kids: 9 (Hannah, Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo, and Thomas are shared with ex-wife Robyn, Lucia with Oksana Grigorieva, and Lars with Rosalind)

While much of Mel's net worth likely stems from his acting gigs, his production company has certainly played a role as well. Icon Productions is behind major titles like The Passion of the Christ and Apocalypto, while Icon Film Distribution acquires content from film festivals and international markets. The company is responsible for award-winning films such as Riceboy Sleeps (2022), Argonuts, and Sound of Freedom.

Source: Mega Mel Gibson at the 'Monster Summer' screening with his daughter Lucia and son Lars.

Mel Gibson's Malibu home burned down in January 2025.

While things have been looking up for Mel in the entertainment department, tragedy struck in January 2025 when his Malibu home, reportedly worth $14.5 million, burned down. His was one of thousands of homes engulfed in flames caused by wildfires. He was in Austin, Texas, at the time filming for Joe Rogan's podcast.