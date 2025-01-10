Mel Gibson Is Dating a Woman 35 Years His Junior — All About His Longtime Girlfriend Mel has one child with his girlfriend Rosalind, but eight others from previous relationships. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 10 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Age is just a number when it comes to Mel Gibson and his longtime girlfriend, Rosalind Ross. With a 35-year age gap — Mel turned 69 on Jan. 3, 2025, while Rosalind celebrated her 34th birthday in October 2024 — the pair has been going strong for a decade.

They share a 7-year-old son, Lars Gerard Gibson, who was born on Jan. 20, 2017, though Mel also has multiple children from previous relationships. Here’s a more in-depth look at their relationship and the scoop on Mel’s dating history.

Mel Gibson has been dating Rosalind Ross since 2014.

Mel and Rosalind reportedly connected when she co-wrote a script for his production company, Icon Productions. Rosalind, a talented screenwriter, is said to have studied literature at Emerson College. Her impressive credits include writing for the TV series Matador (2014), the screenplay for Homeward (2014), and Father Stu (2022) — a film she also directed.

Rosalind is perhaps best known for penning the script for Barbarian, which earned a spot on the 2016 Black List. According to Deadline, she’s also written scripts for big-name stars like Casey Affleck and Reese Witherspoon. Her work has even caught the attention of major studios such as Paramount and Walden Media. Let’s just say Rosalind has carved out her own space in the industry, proving her talent stands independently of her boyfriend’s accomplishments.

Though she maintains a quiet presence on Instagram, Rosalind did share the exciting news about her role as director for Father Stu in March 2021. Starring Mark Wahlberg, the film became a notable highlight of her career. However, beyond these postings, Mel's girlfriend likes to keep her personal life under wraps, hence not much can be learned about her from social media.

Who else has Mel Gibson dated?

Mel Gibson was married to Robyn Moore for nearly 30 years before they filed for divorce in 2009. The couple had separated in 2006, and by the following year, Mel began a romantic relationship with Russian singer Oksana Grigorieva. Their relationship lasted about three years before ending in 2010.

Oksana "truly loved Mel," a friend told People, even converting to Catholicism for him. However, the friend added that this was "before she saw who he really was and what he was capable of." Their breakup was both difficult and highly publicized.

Before his relationship with Rosalind, Mel was reportedly linked to Violet Kowal, a Polish adult film actress. According to HuffPost, Violet claimed she had an affair with Mel while Oksana was pregnant. Needless to say, Mel's romantic life has had its fair share of ups and downs. But, in the end, it wasn’t all for nothing — after all, he ended up with several children from these relationships.

How many kids does Mel Gibson have?