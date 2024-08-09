Home > Entertainment 18 Celebs Who Have the Biggest Families in Hollywood "I'm building my legacy, I hustle for my last name," said one famous dad of eight. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 9 2024, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

These Celebs Have the Most Kids in Hollywood

Source: Instagram Alec Baldwin, Nick Cannon, and Elon Musk with some of their kids.

While your first instinct was probably Angelina Jolie, you would be wrong when it comes to celebs with the most kids. In fact, Angelina with her brood of six has one of the smaller families on this list.

DMX, 15

Source: Instagram Clockwise from top: DMX with his daughter Sasha, DMX with his son Exodus, DMX's ex-wife with their four kids — Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, and Praise —, and DMX's daughter Sonovah and Aaliyah.

Before his death in 2021, DMX reportedly had 15 kids, many of whom celebrate their late father frequently on social media. DMX had four kids with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, Xavier, Tacoma, Sean, and Praise. He also had a daughter named Sasha with Patricia Trejo, a daughter named Sonovah, and a daughter named Aaliyah. He is also a dad to two kids with ex-girlfriend Yadira Borrego and another with Monique Wayne. His youngest son, Exodus, was born in 2019 to his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom. His other children remain unknown.

Mia Farrow, 14

Before Angelina Jolie, there was Mia Farrow who had four biological and 10 adopted children. They are: twins Matthew and Sascha (born 1970), son Fletcher (born 1974), adopted daughters Lark Song Previn (1973, died 2008), Summer "Daisy" Song Previn (1976), and Soon Yi (1977), adopted son Moses Farrow (1980), adopted daughter Dylan Farrow (1985), son Ronan Farrow (born 1987), adopted daughter Tam Farrow (1992, died 2000), adopted daughter Quincy Maureen Farrow (1994), adopted son Frankie-Minh (1995), adopted son Isaiah Justus (1992), and adopted son Thaddeus Wilk Farrow (1994, died 2017). Mia also has 15 grandchildren.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, 13

Source: Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter has 13 children from six past relationships. He had his first child, Christopher Michael Hecht, in 1972 with his then-girlfriend Debbie White. He had sons Duane Lee II and Leland Blane Chapman with ex-wife La Fonda Sue Darnall, and three more kids — Zebidiah, Wesley, and James Robert Chapman— with his second ex-wife Ann Tegnell. During his third marriage to Lyssa Rae Brittain, he welcomed three more kids, Barbara Katie, Tucker Dee, and Lyssa Rae Chapman. And finally, with his fourth wife, Beth Chapman, he had kids Bonnie Joanne and Garry Chapman. In 2022, Dog discovered he had a 13th child named Jon, whom he met for the first time.

Nick Cannon, 12

Source: Instagram (L-R): Nick Cannon with son Legendary, twins Morrocan and Monroe, daughter Onyx, Zion, Zillion, and Zeppelin, and Golden, Powerful, and Rise.

Ain't no party like a Nick Cannon party cause a Nick Cannon party don't stop. The former Nickelodeon star has welcomed 12 children since 2011. He has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, three kids with Brittany Bell (Golden, Powerful, and Rise), three kids with Abby De La Rosa (Zion, Zillion, and Beautiful), two kids with Alyssa Scott (Halo and Zen), one child with Bre Tiesi (Legendary), and one child with LaNisha Cole (Onyx Ice). Sadly, his son Zen passed away in 2021 at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Elon Musk, 12

Source: Instagram Elon Musk with five of his kids, alongside brother Kimbal, who has three kids.

In 2023, Elon Musk said, "My advice to all government leaders and people is: make sure you have children to create a new generation," — and he is definitely doing his part. Elon Musk has at least 12 kids, one of whom passed away in 2002 at 10 weeks old. He had twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006 with ex-wife Justine Wilson, three kids with singer Grimes, and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Evander Holyfield, 11

Boxer Evander Holyfield is the proud dad of six girls and five boys — Ein Ezekiel, Elijah Esaias, Evette Ashley, Eleazer Evan, Eli Ethan, Elijah Jedidiah, Eden Eloise, Even Elizabeth, Evander Jr, Ebonne Esheal, and Emani Winter. Yes, two of his sons share the name Elijah, which Evander explained in 2023, saying, "One of the mothers say, 'Imma name my son Elijah' and the other one said they going to name son Elijah too... I’m saying so the whole big thing because they were women, they realize that she gon do it because she want to do it."

Eddie Murphy, 10

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy has 10 kids. He had his first child, son Eric, in 1989, with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely, followed by his son Christian with his next girlfriend Tamara Hood in 1990. Eddie shares five kids with ex-wife Nicole Murphy: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella. In 2007, he welcomed daughter Angel with former Spice Girl Melanie Brown. After that, he had two kids (Izzy and Max) with his current wife Paige Butler, in 2016 and 2018.

Mel Gibson, 9

Source: Instagram Mel Gibson's daughter Lucia, son Lars (top right) and sons Edward, Christian, William, Milo and Thomas with mom Robyn Moore.

Braveheart star Mel Gibson is the proud dad of nine kids. He has one daughter (Hannah) and six sons (Edward, Christian, William, Louis, Milo, and Thomas) with ex-wife Robyn Moore. He welcomed daughter Lucia in 2009 with his ex-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva, and in 2017 he had son Lars with current girlfriend Rosalind Ross.

Mick Jagger, 8

Source: Instagram (Clockwise from top right): Mick Jagger with daughters Karis, Jade, Georgia, and Lizzie, Mick Jagger with his sons James, Gabriel, and Lucas, Lizzie and Lucas Jagger.

Over the course of his legendary rock career, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has had eight kids with five women. In 1970, Mick welcomed his first daughter, Karis, with then girlfriend, singer Marsha Hunt. One year later, he married Bianca Jagger and welcomed daughter Jade. After their divorce in 1978, Mick went on to date (and eventually marry) Jerry Hall in 1990, and the couple had four children: Lizzie, James, Georgia, and Gabriel. Their marriaged ended in 1999, when Mick had an affair and welcomed son Lucas with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez. He gave birth to his youngest child, Deveraux, with American ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick in 2016 at the age of 73.

Alec Baldwin, 8

Source: Instagram Alec and Hilaria Baldwin with their seven kids. Not pictured: Alec's oldest daughter Ireland.

Alec Baldwin welcomed his oldest daughter, Ireland, in 1995 with ex-wife Kim Basinger. In 2012, he married Hilaria Baldwin, and their family quickly grew. They had their first child together, daughter Carmen, in 2013. She was followed by Rafael in 2015, Leonardo in 2016, Romeo in 2018, and Eduardo in 2020. The couple welcomed daughter Maria Lucia via surrogate in 2021 and had their seventh child, a baby girl named Ilaria, in 2022.

Clint Eastwood, 8

Source: Getty Images Kimber Lynn, Kyle, Francesca, Alison, Laurie, Kathryn, Morgan, and Scott Eastwood.

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood is known for his iconic Westerns, his impressive transition to Oscar-winning director, and for having a lot of kids. Clint has eight children with six women. While married to his first wife, Margaret Neville Johnson, Clint had multiple affairs, resulting in the births of his daughter Laurie (who was given up for adoption in 1954) and daughter Kimber (1964). Clint did have two kids with Margaret — Kyle (1968) and Alison (1972) — before their divorce in 1984. He went on to have two kids, son Scott (1986) and daughter, Kathryn (1988), with a flight attendant named Jacelyn Reeves. In 1993, he welcomed daughter Francesca with actress Frances Fisher, and in 1996 he married Dina Ruiz, and the couple welcomed daughter Morgan that same year.

Marie Osmond, 8

Source: Instagram Marie Osmond with her husband Steve and some of her kids and grandkids at Disneyland.

It's no surprise that Marie Osmond has a big family — she has nine siblings. Marie has eight kids from two marriages. She wed her first husband Steve Craig in 1982 and they welcomed son Stephen James Craig Jr. in 1983. They divorced in 1985, and in 1986 she married Brian Blosi, and the couple had seven children: two biological (Rachael and Matthew) and five adopted (Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, and Abigail). They divorced in 2007, and Marie went on to rekindle her relationship with her first husband Steve. They remarried in 2011.

Kevin Costner, 7

Source: Getty Images Kevin Costner with his kids (L-R): Cayden, Lily, Hayes, Grace Avery, and Annie Costner

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner started his big family when he welcomed his daughter Annie in 1984 with his first wife Cindy Silva. The couple had two more children — Lily (1986) and Joe (1988) — before their divorce in 1994. He went on to have a son named Liam, with then-girlfriend Bridget Rooney in 1996. In 2004, he married Christine Baumgartner and the couple had three children: Cayden (2007), Hayes (2009), and Grace (2010). The couple divorced in 2024.

Taylor Hanson, 7

Source: Instagram Taylor with six of his seven children.

Taylor Hanson, of Hanson brothers fame, is the proud dad of seven with his wife Natalie. He has son Ezra (2002), daughter Penelope (2005), son River (2006), son Viggo (2008), Wilhelmina (2012), son Indiana (2018), and daughter Maybellene (2020). Taylor's brothers also have big families of their own, with Zac Hanson having five kids and Isaac Hanson having three.

Ziggy Marley, 7

Source: Instagram Ziggy with his four older kids — Daniel, Justice, Judah, and Zuri — (right), and his three younger sons, Gideon, Abraham, and Isaiah.

As one of seven siblings himself, Bob Marley's son Ziggy Marley knows a thing or two about big families. Ziggy has four children with his current wife Orly Agai — daughter Judah Victoria, and sons, Gideon, Abraham, and Isaiah— and three older kids from previous relationships —Bambaata, Justice, and Zuri.

Future, 8

Source: Getty Images Future with son Prince (left) and with kids Jakobi, Londyn, and Future.

Despite having eight kids, Future revealed he wants more kids, telling Wendy Williams, "Man I gotta have more kids. I enjoy my kids, I'm building my legacy, I hustle for my last name." So far, Future is the proud dad of Jakobi (born 2002 to mom Jessica Smith), daughter Londyn (born 2009 to mom India Jones), son Prince (born 2013 to mom Brittni Mealy), son Future (born 2014 to mom Ciara), son Hendrix (born 2018 to mom Joie Chavis), daughter Reign (2019), daughter Paris (2020), and son Kash (2020).

James Van Der Beek, 6

Source: Instagram James Van Der Beek with wife Kimberly and all six kids on vacation in Egypt.

Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has six kids with his wife, Kimberly Brook. They are Olivia (born 2010), Joshua (born 2012), Annabel (born 2014), Emilia (born 2016), Gwendolyn (born 2018), and Jeremiah (born 2021). The family lives in Texas.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie, 6

Source: Getty Images Angelina Jolie with Pax (left) and kids Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox, and Knox.