The Rolling Stones Lead Singer Mick Jagger Has Eight Kids With Five Women

Renowned for his hedonistic lifestyle and tempestuous relationships, Mick dated actresses like Marsha Hunt, Bianca Jagger (née Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías), and models like Jerry Hall. So, how many kids does he have?

One of the most prolific musicians of the 20th century, Mick Jagger cemented his name in cultural history as the lead singer of The Rolling Stones and the co-writer of songs like "Honky Tonk Women" or "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

Mick Jagger has eight kids from five women.

Mick first got in touch with actress and model Marsha when he asked her to feature in the photoshoot for their 1969 track, "Honky Tonk Women," and the rest was history.

Their first and only daughter, Karis, was born on Nov. 4, 1970. A mightily talented actress, Karis starred in hit movies like The Rainmaker, Sweet November, or Man on the Moon. She shares two kids, Mazie and Zak, with husband Jonathan M. Watson. Karis is also the producer of High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, a documentary that will become available on Netflix on May 26, 2021.

Mick and Bianca (née Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías) first met at a Rolling Stones concert afterparty in Paris in September 1970. They tied the knot just a few months later, on May 12, 1971, in Saint-Tropez. It's understood that Bianca was pregnant with Jade by then.

Jade is a model and jewelry and interior designer. She has been married to Adrian Fillary since 2012. They share three kids, Assisi Lola, Amba Isis, and Ray Emmanuel.

Mick met Texas-born beauty Jerry Hall in the mid-1970s. It's understood that Mick was married to Bianca, while Jerry was engaged to Roxy Music lead Bryan Ferry at the time. It's understood that Jerry left Bryan for Mick in 1977. Meanwhile, Bianca filed for divorce in May 1978. Mick and Jerry got married on Nov. 21, 1990, in Ubud, Bali.

They welcomed four kids. Their oldest daughter, Elizabeth, was born on March 2, 1984, in New York. She is a model, actress, and activist. Elizabeth was followed by James on Aug. 28, 1985, Georgia May on Jan. 12, 1992, and Gabriel in December 1997.

Things came to an end between Jerry and Mick in 1999, when she caught wind of Brazil-born model and TV personality Luciana Gimenez's pregnancy with Mick's seventh kid, Lucas.

Mick first met Luciana at a party in Rio de Janeiro in 1998, as per Daily Mail. "I had to rescue him. He was surrounded by all these women who could not speak English, can you imagine?" she summed up the encounter.

As she also told the outlet, Mick has been there for her and Lucas since day one. "Being a child of Mick is such a lucky start for any child because he is such a great dad. He is always strong, he is very much a family man," Luciana told Daily Mail.

Jerry and Mick reached an agreement in July 1999, after a prolonged legal battle. Mick maintained that the marriage was never valid throughout the proceedings, as the ceremony in Ubud wasn't legally binding. Jerry went on to marry media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 2016.