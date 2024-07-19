Distractify
Clint Eastwood's 10 Kids Have Interesting Careers of Their Own

One of Clint's kids was known as his "secret daughter" for a while.

Jul. 19 2024, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Kimber Lynn Eastwood, Kyle Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Laurie Eastwood, Kathryn Eastwood, Morgan Eastwood, Scott Eastwood seen at Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of 'The Mule' at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 10 December 2018 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Source: Getty Images

He may be one of the most iconic actors and directors in Hollywood history, but Clint Eastwood is also a proud dad.

The silver-screen legend has been married twice — first to Maggie Johnson from 1953–1984, then to Dina Eastwood from 1996–2014. And between his ex-wives and other previous relationships, he's welcomed eight children into the world over the years.

Below, we take a look at Clint's kids — many of whom have followed into their famous dad's footsteps, from acting to directing and more.

Laurie Murray

Clint Eastwood, Director/Producer/Actor, Laurie Eastwood seen at Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of 'The Mule' at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 10 December 2018 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Source: Getty Images

Clint's eldest child, Laurie Murray — who was born on Feb. 11, 1954 — was apparently conceived while Clint was still engaged to his first wife, Maggie Johnson. And even wilder? Laurie didn't know she was Clint's child until about 30 years ago, as her mother had given her up for adoption after she was born. Clint apparently didn't know about Laurie either. Laurie now has a great relationship with her dad, and she introduced herself publicly to the world as Clint's daughter when she attended the 2018 premiere of his film The Mule. This "secret daughter" now has two kiddos of her own.

Kimber Eastwood

Kimber Lynn Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, Director/Producer/Actor, seen at Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of 'The Mule' at Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 10 December 2018 (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
Source: Getty Images

Kimber Eastwood was born on June 17, 1964, following a 14-year romance between Clint and her mom Roxanne Tunis — also while Clint was still married to Maggie Johnson. Though she tried her hand at acting, Kimber went on to become a makeup artist and film producer. She has a son named Clinton, and has been married to her third husband since 2014.

Kyle Eastwood

Kyle Eastwood performs a concert tribute to the movies of his father Clint Eastwood during the opening ceremony during the 49th Deauville American Film Festival on September 01, 2023 in Deauville, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)
Source: Getty Images

Clint welcomed his eldest son, Kyle Eastwood, on May 19, 1968, with first wife Maggie Johnson. Though he initially studied film while at USC, Kyle went on to find his footing in music, becoming a jazz bassist and film composer. He's even composed music for nine of his dad's films. He and his wife, Cynthia Ramirez, got married in 2014.

Alison Eastwood

Actress Alison Eastwood attends the Shibnobi.com Headliners Ball benefit for the Eastwood Ranch Foundation at the Hollywood Improv on May 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

Alison was born on May 22, 1972, to Clint and Maggie Johnson, making her Kyle's full sibling. She has built an impressive career for herself in both acting and directing, making her directorial debut in 2007 with Rails & Ties. She's been married to her second husband, sculptor Stacy Poitras, since 2013.

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood attends the "Horizon: An American Saga" after-party presented by Veuve Clicquot at Lucia Cannes during the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nikki Beach Hospitality Group)
Source: Getty Images

Arguably one of the most well-known of Clint's kiddos, Scott was born on March 21, 1986, to Clint and Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant with whom Clint had an affair while he in a relationship with a woman named Sandra Locke. Scott initially used his birth name (Scott Reeves) when breaking into acting in order to avoid nepotism. He went on to star in the Nicolas Sparks adaptation The Longest Ride along with several hit films like Suicide Squad, The Fate of the Furious, and more. He's also been interested in following his dad's footsteps further into directing, and he's currently unmarried.

Kathryn Eastwood

Actress Kathryn Eastwood arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The 15:17 To Paris" at Warner Bros. Studios on February 5, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

Kathryn (aka Katie) Eastwood is Scott's full sibling, as she was born to Clint and Jacelyn Reeves on March 2, 1988. She was Miss Golden Globe in 2005, and she made her acting debut in 2014's Jersey Boys. In 2024, she appeared to criticize some of her family members on Instagram (namely younger sister Morgan, who appears later on this list), and seemed to indicate she didn't feel accepted by her family. Like her brother, she also appears to be unmarried.

Francesca Eastwood

Francesca Eastwood at the premiere of Apple TV+ original series "Shantaram" held at Regency Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

Francesca Eastwood was born on Aug. 7, 1993, to Clint and actress Frances Fisher, whom he may or may not have begun dating around the time he was still in a relationship with Sandra Locke (the timeline is a little unclear). Francesca got into acting like her famous parents, and she appeared on the E! reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company along with sister Morgan as well as Morgan's mom Dina. Like her sister Katie, Francesca was Miss Golden Globe, this time in 2013. She has been married once before, and she and her current partner share a son named Titan together.

Morgan Eastwood

Actress Morgan Eastwood attends the premiere of "The 15:17 To Paris" at Warner Bros. Studios on February 5, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Source: Getty Images

Morgan Eastwood was born on Dec. 12, 1996, to Clint and his second wife, Dina. As previously mentioned, she appeared alongside half-sister Francesca and her mom on the reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company, and has also stepped into the acting world, including working on the production side of things. She got married in June 2024 to Tanner Koopmans while pregnant with their baby.

