Mark Wahlberg Married a Gorgeous Model Years After They Already Had Three Children "I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust," he told 'The Sun.' By Alex West PUBLISHED Mar. 25 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET

The Wahlberg family is a dynasty of entertainment icons, with Mark Wahlberg leading the pack as an excellent and popular actor. Plus, he dabbled in a career with music, joining his brother Donnie's band, New Kids on the Block, briefly. He also spent some time in Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

That Hollywood success surely made him a heartthrob. While the '90s kids may have moved on from their little crushes, there's no way the curiosity and possibility of securing a Wahlberg doesn't creep in sometimes.

Is Mark Whalberg married?

Sorry to all those hoping that their childhood dreams could be fulfilled, but Mark is married. It probably doesn't come as too much of a shock considering he and Rhea Durham coupled up in 2001.

Their relationship only continued to grow mighty strong from there on. In public, they were the perfect Hollywood couple and totally obsessed with each other. For those who stopped keeping up with the star, clearly that love never really went away.

Only two years after they started dating, the pair welcomed their first child together in 2003. By 2006, they let the world know that there is yet another baby on the way. Another two years later, they brought a third baby into the world.

With a growing family, many began to wonder if Mark and Rhea had any sort of plans to tie the knot. It didn't take long after baby number three for them to finally get married in 2009. Later that year, they announced baby number four, as well.

"I'm the youngest of nine, and my dad has a few others. No, four is enough," Mark told PEOPLE. "We were all raised with a lot of love. But we didn't get the kind of attention I think that we all needed. My parents had to provide to put food on the table. My mission in life is to raise my kids right. With all the success I've had in the world, if I fail at that, my life means nothing."

Who is Rhea Durham?

Rhea Durham had a thriving career alongside her husband's own Hollywood success. She's a popular model who has been on the cover of major magazines and even on the runway for Victoria's Secret.

The model even had a little acting cameo on Spin City where she played herself. On her Instagram, Rhea shows off her life as a mother to four and the luxury that came with the "it-family" lifestyle.

Rhea is rather religious, converting to Catholicism after an upbringing in the Baptist Church. She shares her religion freely online and shows her family's connection to the faith.

Additionally, Rhea is very proud of her children, showing off their accolades. For example, she frequently posts her daughter alongside her horse and ribbons from winning competitions.