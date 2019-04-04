Yes, Sal Vulcano Is Still Part of 'Impractical Jokers'

In case you were wondering, Impractical Jokers is back with a brand new season! The hidden camera TV series is full of pranks and hijinks, and us viewers certainly can’t get enough of the hysterical foursome — Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano.

While the group — which have been doing comedy together since high school in 1999 — has taken their sketches on the road, some fans have been questioning if one of the show’s main cast members, Sal, is leaving. Please, say it ain’t so!

So, is Sal still part of Impractical Jokers?

Everyone breathe a sigh of relief! Yes, Sal is still a main castmate on Impractical Jokers. The funnyman recently spoke with Alabama Life & Culture about his popular show and comedy tour with his best pals known as The Tenderloins.

“The live show is essential not like the television show. We do stand-up, tell stories, we do some things with the audience and show videos we made specifically for the tour you can only see on the tour," he tells the outlet. He also spoke about doing a television series focused in the tri-state area — New York, Brooklyn, and New Jersey —adding, "It's interesting with hidden camera. There's state legislature where you can do hidden camera and not do it, so that kind of dictates where we go."

He continued, "Some states have it where you can't record someone without them knowing, and some states have it where you can as long as afterward you let them know and they have a right to opt out or not, so we're kind of relegated to those states."

Impractical Jokers Season 8 spoilers:

While some may think the comedians are growing tired of pranking one another into doing embarrassing dares, the guys certainly don’t feel that way. Season 8 is taking the show to a whole other level and with the 200th episode quickly approaching, the famous foursome are certainly not short on comedy.

"With the show itself, we try to think of new and different ways to make each other laugh, while enjoying what we’re doing,” Joe Gatto told Us Weekly ahead of the Season 8 premiere. "We have to always think of different ways to make the show fresh for us, so that we’re still having fun. That’s always a challenge and we welcome it every season.”

And despite the show becoming so popular, the guys are still able to pull off extreme pranks. "The cool thing about Season 8 is that we are able to pull off challenges and punishments we never dreamt of in Season 1 because of our killer crew and staff that work on the show,” Murr explained. "That being said, the guys and I are the same people we were nine years ago. We have not advanced or matured at all. We are still stuck in high school."