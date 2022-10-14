Mark Wahlberg Explains Why He Left Hollywood for a New Life in Nevada

According to the 51-year-old, his decision to move to a new state had to do with prioritizing his family.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there," he shared with the Talk hosts. “So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”