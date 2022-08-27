It's Official — Mark Wahlberg's Workout Schedule Proves He's Not Human

From owning a stake in the popular Wahlburgers restaurant chain, having five car dealerships in Ohio and being a wildly successful actor, Mark Wahlberg is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. It's also unfair to look the way he does at 51 years old.

The star of films such as The Departed, Patriot's Day and Uncharted, Mark’s ability to stay in shape is a testament to his absolutely insane workout routine. So, what does his daily workout schedule look like?