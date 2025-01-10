Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford Have Split Up — A Timeline of Their 17-Year Marriage Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford are divorcing after 17 years of marriage. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 10 2025, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: The CW

As 2025 kicks off, several longtime celebrity couples are parting ways. After actress Jessica Alba and Cash Warren announced their breakup, Brandon Routh and his wife of 17 years, Courtney Ford, have now revealed they're also calling it quits.

Article continues below advertisement

After nearly two decades of marriage, the couple, who wed in 2007, is now heading for divorce. As we await further details, let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

2003: Brandon and Courtney meet at a bowling alley.

Brandon and Courtney first crossed paths in 2003 at a bowling alley. He was working as a bartender at Lucky Strike in Los Angeles when he was introduced to Courtney during her brother’s rehearsal dinner. "He met my whole family the day he met me," Courtney later recalled to People.

August 2006: Brandon and Courtney get engaged.

After three years of dating, Brandon proposed to Courtney in early August with a Neil Lane ring. At the time, his rep told People they were "very happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Nov. 24, 2007: Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford get married.

In late November 2007, the Superman Returns star married Courtney Ford at the El Capitan Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif., in a ceremony attended by 125 guests.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2012: Brandon and Courtney announce they're expecting their first child together.

Nearly five years after exchanging vows, Brandon and Courtney revealed they were expecting their first child together! Brandon admitted to People that it was "so hard keeping the news to ourselves." Courtney said it "started getting difficult to hide" the pregnancy, joking, "Flu and food poisoning excuses only work for so long. … I just tried to joke that I had a big lunch!"

August 2012: The couple welcomes their first child.

A few months after sharing the exciting news, Brandon and Courtney became parents! On August 10, the Dexter actress gave birth to their son, Leo James Routh. "We're in awe … we can't take our eyes off him!" the pair said at the time. Brandon added that Courtney is a total "rockstar."

Article continues below advertisement

2017-2020: Brandon and Courtney star in 'Legends of Tomorrow' together.

In 2014, Brandon was cast as Ray Palmer / The Atom on The CW's Arrow. He reprised the role in the spinoff Legends of Tomorrow, where Courtney joined the cast as his character’s love interest, Nora Darhk, the daughter of Damien Darhk, in the Season 3 episode "Return of the Mack." She was promoted to series regular ahead of Season 4.

Source: The CW

Article continues below advertisement

Their characters became fan favorites, but in August 2019, the showrunner announced that Brandon and Courtney would leave Legends of Tomorrow during Season 5. Their final episode as series regulars was "Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness." However, the two returned for the show's 100th episode. The couple also made separate appearances in The Flash's "Armageddon" event.

Jan. 8, 2025: Courtney files for divorce from Brandon.

After 17 years of marriage, Courtney Ford and Brandon Routh announced they are going their separate ways. On January 9, just a day after Courtney filed for divorce, they shared a statement with their Instagram followers about their decision to separate. In a joint post, Brandon and Courtney reflected on their 21 years together. The duo also opened up about their commitment to co-parenting their 12-year-old son.

Article continues below advertisement

"To everyone who has loved and supported us, we have some personal news to share," they wrote. "After 21 years together, and 17 years of marriage, we have decided to begin a new journey, and enter this next chapter of life as friends and co-parents."

Article continues below advertisement

The statement continued, "We are now and forever rooting for each other as we move through this wild adventure called life. Our son is, and will always be, our highest priority, and we appreciate your understanding as we navigate this transition."

In the caption, Courtney also addressed the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles: "We were focused on grabbing our go-bags and evacuating yesterday," she wrote.