Alan Ritchson Has Been Married to His Wife Cat for Nearly Two Decades "She believed in me way before I did." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 8 2025, 6:17 p.m. ET

We all know actor Alan Ritchson from his role as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video action thriller Reacher, but his career stretches far beyond that. From playing Gloss in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire to Aimes in Fast X, Alan has built a varied and impressive resume. But while he’s reached notable achievements professionally, his personal life has had its share of struggles. In an April 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he opened up about living with bipolar disorder and ADHD.

Despite these challenges, he credits his wife, Catherine "Cat" Ritchson, as a major source of positivity in his life. Alan even got a tattoo in her honor — a lotus flower, which he describes with the sentiment, "She’s the flower, I’m undoubtedly the mud." It’s clear Cat plays a significant role in his life. So, let's take a deeper look at who she is.

Alan Ritcher has been married to the same woman for nearly two decades.

Alan has been married to his wife, Cat, for 18 years. Cat graduated from the University of Florida in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in finance and Russian. While still in college, she worked as a development intern for Comedy Central in 2004 and later served as a finance teaching assistant at the University of Florida from September 2005 to May 2006, per her LinkedIn bio.

After graduating, she worked as a financial analyst for International Creative Management (ICM), where she remained for nearly eight years, leaving the role in March 2014. It’s unclear if Cat is still working as a financial analyst, though it’s reported that she and Alan sold their house so they could travel with him, allowing him to spend more time with his family. She is also reportedly homeschooling their three children.

Cat proudly embraces her role as Alan’s wife, and she isn’t shy about showing her love for him on social media — and neither is Alan. The two are still completely smitten with each other, showing constant support and respect, despite being married since May 2006. It's both rare and beautiful to see a Hollywood couple thrive.

As mentioned, Cat and Alan share three children, sons Calem, Edan, and Amory. Alan’s tattoos — which he uses as a way to express what matters most to him — are a reflection of his devotion to his family. He has a dove for Calem, an abstract flame for Edan, and a shield and swords for Amory, which he revealed in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Alan Ritchson credits his wife (then fiancé) for pushing him to act.

Cat has long been a supporter of Alan, even before they got married. When they were engaged, Alan recalled moving to Los Angeles and realizing that acting was his true calling. While he enjoyed music and could model, he wasn’t fond of the logistics involved in those industries.