15 Years Later: The Cast of 'Kick-Ass' Is All Grown Up Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still playing superheroes all these years later. By Anna Quintana Published April 16 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET Source: Lionsgate/ Instagram

It's hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Aaron Taylor-Johnson suited up as Kick-Ass, an ordinary teen turned real-life superhero. Kick-Ass starred some of Hollywood's youngest and brightest stars, including Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Evan Peters, and Chloë Grace Moretz, who held their own against veteran actors such as Nicolas Cage and Mark Strong.

Today, the cast of Kick-Ass is booked and busy. Keep reading to get an update on the actors.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Dave Lizewski / Kick-Ass)

Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

From Kick-Ass to Bond? Aaron Taylor-Johnson's career has skyrocketed since portraying the teenage superhero. He has starred in major movies such as The King's Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Kraven the Hunter. There are also rumors he might replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. Aaron is married to director Sam Johnson, and the couple shares four daughters: Angelica, Jessie, Wylda, and Romy.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Chris D'Amico / Red Mist)

Source: Lionsgate/ Instagram

Following his breakout role in Superbad, Christopher Mintz-Plasse reprised the role of awkward teenager in many films in the '00s, including Role Models and Kick-Ass. More recently, Christopher has taken on more mature characters, starring in TV shows and movies such as Promising Young Woman and Honor Society.

Chloë Grace Moretz (Mindy Macready / Hit-Girl)

Source: Lionsgate/ Instagram

Chloë Grace Moretz was only 12 years old when she starred as Mindy aka Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass. Fast forward 15 years, and Chloë is still booked and busy, most recently appearing in the TV series The Peripheral. In March 2025, it was reported that Chloe is currently engaged to her partner, Kate Harrison.

Mark Strong (Frank D'Amico)

Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

British actor Mark Strong is known for playing the villain, so it is no surprise he was perfect as New York mafioso Frank D'Amico in Kick-Ass. Since Kick-Ass premiered in 2010, Mark has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Dune: Prophecy. Up next for Mark is the movie Shadow Force alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy.

Nicolas Cage (Damon Macready / Big Daddy)

Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

The one and only Nicolas Cage stole the spotlight as Big Daddy in Kick-Ass. The Oscar-winning actor continues to stay busy in Hollywood, most recently starring in the movies Longlegs and Gunslingers. He is also the proud dad to three kids: sons Weston and Kal-El and daughter August Francesca.

Lyndsy Fonseca (Katie Deauxma)

Source: Lionsgate / Instagram

Lyndsy Fonseca got her acting start in the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2001. She went on to star in Kick-Ass, followed by the CW series Nikita and ABC's Agent Carter. In 2025, Lyndsy is married to actor Noah Bean, and the couple shares two daughters.

Clark Duke (Marty Eisenberg)

Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

Another actor known for portraying the "nerdy" teenager is Clark Duke, who is best known for his roles in Superbad, Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine, and The Office. Today, Clark is working behind the camera and is the director of the upcoming movie Stranglehold.

Evan Peters (Todd Haynes)

Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

Kick-Ass was just the beginning for Evan Peters, who went on to star in blockbusters such as X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Deadpool 2. He also appeared in successful TV series such as Pose, American Horror Story, and WandaVision. In 2023, he won a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Sophie Wu (Erika Cho)

Source: Lionsgate / Instagram

Scottish actress Sophie Wu reprised her role as Erika Cho in Kick-Ass 2 and went on to star in other popular movies and TV shows, such as Black Mirror, Fresh Meat, and Here We Go. She also has two kids.

Omari Hardwick (Sergeant Marcus Williams)

Source: Lionsgate / Instagram