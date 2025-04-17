Distractify
15 Years Later: The Cast of 'Kick-Ass' Is All Grown Up

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still playing superheroes all these years later.

Anna Quintana
Published April 16 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET

It's hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Aaron Taylor-Johnson suited up as Kick-Ass, an ordinary teen turned real-life superhero.

Kick-Ass starred some of Hollywood's youngest and brightest stars, including Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Evan Peters, and Chloë Grace Moretz, who held their own against veteran actors such as Nicolas Cage and Mark Strong.

Today, the cast of Kick-Ass is booked and busy. Keep reading to get an update on the actors.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Dave Lizewski / Kick-Ass)

kickass cast aaron taylor johnson
Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

From Kick-Ass to Bond?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's career has skyrocketed since portraying the teenage superhero. He has starred in major movies such as The King's Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Kraven the Hunter.

There are also rumors he might replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. Aaron is married to director Sam Johnson, and the couple shares four daughters: Angelica, Jessie, Wylda, and Romy.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Chris D'Amico / Red Mist)

kickass cast now christopher mintz plasse
Source: Lionsgate/ Instagram

Following his breakout role in Superbad, Christopher Mintz-Plasse reprised the role of awkward teenager in many films in the '00s, including Role Models and Kick-Ass. More recently, Christopher has taken on more mature characters, starring in TV shows and movies such as Promising Young Woman and Honor Society.

Chloë Grace Moretz (Mindy Macready / Hit-Girl)

kickass cast now chloe grace moretz
Source: Lionsgate/ Instagram

Chloë Grace Moretz was only 12 years old when she starred as Mindy aka Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass. Fast forward 15 years, and Chloë is still booked and busy, most recently appearing in the TV series The Peripheral.

In March 2025, it was reported that Chloe is currently engaged to her partner, Kate Harrison.

Mark Strong (Frank D'Amico)

kickass cast now mark strong
Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

British actor Mark Strong is known for playing the villain, so it is no surprise he was perfect as New York mafioso Frank D'Amico in Kick-Ass.

Since Kick-Ass premiered in 2010, Mark has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Dune: Prophecy.

Up next for Mark is the movie Shadow Force alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy.

Nicolas Cage (Damon Macready / Big Daddy)

kickass cast now nicolas cage
Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

The one and only Nicolas Cage stole the spotlight as Big Daddy in Kick-Ass. The Oscar-winning actor continues to stay busy in Hollywood, most recently starring in the movies Longlegs and Gunslingers.

He is also the proud dad to three kids: sons Weston and Kal-El and daughter August Francesca.

Lyndsy Fonseca (Katie Deauxma)

kickass cast now lyndsy fonseca
Source: Lionsgate / Instagram

Lyndsy Fonseca got her acting start in the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2001. She went on to star in Kick-Ass, followed by the CW series Nikita and ABC's Agent Carter.

In 2025, Lyndsy is married to actor Noah Bean, and the couple shares two daughters.

Clark Duke (Marty Eisenberg)

kickass cast now clark duke
Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

Another actor known for portraying the "nerdy" teenager is Clark Duke, who is best known for his roles in Superbad, Kick-Ass, Hot Tub Time Machine, and The Office.

Today, Clark is working behind the camera and is the director of the upcoming movie Stranglehold.

Evan Peters (Todd Haynes)

kickass cast now evan peters
Source: Lionsgate/ MEGA

Kick-Ass was just the beginning for Evan Peters, who went on to star in blockbusters such as X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Deadpool 2.

He also appeared in successful TV series such as Pose, American Horror Story, and WandaVision. In 2023, he won a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Sophie Wu (Erika Cho)

kickass cast now sophie wu
Source: Lionsgate / Instagram

Scottish actress Sophie Wu reprised her role as Erika Cho in Kick-Ass 2 and went on to star in other popular movies and TV shows, such as Black Mirror, Fresh Meat, and Here We Go.

She also has two kids.

Omari Hardwick (Sergeant Marcus Williams)

kickass cast now omari hardwick
Source: Lionsgate / Instagram

Before portraying James St. Patrick aka Ghost on Power, Omari Hardwick starred in Kick-Ass as Macready's former partner, Sergeant Marcus Williams.

Omari is also best known for his roles in Being Mary Jane and For Colored Girls. Omari has been married to his wife Jennifer "Jae" Pfautch since 2012 and is the proud dad to two kids: Nova and Brave.

