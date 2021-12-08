Is Chloë Grace Moretz Dating Anyone – and What About Her Relationship History?

Chloë might be single right now, but that hasn’t always been the case. In 2013, she was rumored to be dating Cameron Fuller, the son of producer Bradley Fuller. Chloë and Cameron were spotted hanging out together in West Hollywood, and the media had a field day. The rumors were never confirmed though.

From 2014 to 2018, Chloë was in an official relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. This four-year relationship is considered the most high-profile romance she’s been involved in so far.