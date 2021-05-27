Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Having Kids: "I Was Raised by Women. Now I'm Raising Women"

Many will undoubtedly recognize 30-year-old English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the star of movies like Anna Karenina, Avengers: Age of Ultron, or Kraven the Hunter . Despite his relatively young age, Aaron has already compiled an acting portfolio many in the trade would kill for — but his personal life remained in the shadows for the most part. So, how did Aaron meet his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson? How many kids do they have?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife, Sam, are raising two daughters.

The 30-year-old actor and the 54-year-old artist, photographer, and director share two daughters, 10-year-old Wylda Rae and 9-year-old Romy Hero. Aaron is also the stepfather of 24-year-old Angelica — who also happened to be his co-star in Nowhere Boy and Kick-Ass 2 — and 15-year-old Jessie Phoenix, from Sam's first marriage with art dealer Jay Jopling.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"I was raised by women. Now I'm raising women," Aaron said in a 2014 interview with Evening Standard. "I was always better around girls. I live in an all-female household. I even have two female dogs ... It's funny how that turned out." As Aaron told the outlet, managing an extremely successful career and raising kids (at a reasonably young age) came with a set of challenges he wouldn't have been able to anticipate in advance.

Aaron and Sam reportedly moved from the U.K. to the U.S. in the early 2010s, and the endeavor came with a whole host of logistical difficulties. "We had to set up the kids in preschools there, their martial arts classes, gymnastics, swimming lessons, home tutoring for some of the older ones," he said. "The list goes on. It's all a bit mind-boggling. We sort of live like gypsies. You adapt, you find a home and then you ground it."