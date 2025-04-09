Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins Were Killing It Before and After ‘Justified’ Aired Goggins is currently killing it. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 9 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: FX

Justified has captivated viewers with its neo-Western take on a Deputy Marshal doling out his specific flavor of justice in rural Kentucky Mining towns. If you've ever been to that part of the country, you may have heard the term "mountain justice" before. The region's bloody history of mining conflicts paints a picture of the kind of life folks once lived.

Article continues below advertisement

The Emmy-award winning series spans six seasons, and several of its stars are recognizable actors who are actively featured in a slew of other high-profile productions. Here are some of Justified's stars then and now.

Timothy Olyphant (Raylan Givens)

Source: Mega

The show's lead character, Raylan Givens, was portrayed by Timothy throughout the show's run. A visit to his IMDb page shows that the actor has amassed a sizable body of work, including several high-profile IPs. He played the villain in 2007's Live Free or Die Hard.

Article continues below advertisement

Horror film fans will recognize him as the lead character in The Crazies where he also depicted a member of law enforcement. Additionally, he starred in 36 episodes of Deadwood, along with the movie that capped off the show's events.

Timothy played the stoic Agent 47 in the Hitman film, based on the popular video game, but he has also demonstrated a penchant for comedy. He displayed this in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, where he starred opposite Drew Barrymore. Most recently, he voiced the Terminator in the Terminator Zero TV series and reprised his role as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval, a spin-off of the long-running show.

Article continues below advertisement

Walton Goggins (Boyd Crowder)

Source: Mega

TV viewers were probably first introduced to Walton Goggins in FX's The Shield, which ran for 86 episodes between 2002-2008. A fan favorite foil to the show's hard-nosed lead detective, Walton persisted in the industry for years prior to landing the recurring role. His first role was in the 1990 TV movie Murder in Mississippi, and he played Charlie in 1994's The Next Karate Kid.

Article continues below advertisement

Walton was also in the critically panned The Crow: Salvation and was lauded for his role in Rob Zombie's gory camp-fest, House of 1,000 Corpses, as Steve Naish. He starred opposite Adrien Brody in 2010's Predators and was in the Daniel Craig-led summer blockbuster Cowboys & Aliens. 2012 was also a great year for Walton, who starred in the Daniel Day-Lewis school history class special, Lincoln.

He collaborated with Quentin Tarantino twice, playing Billy Crash in Django Unchained and then nabbing a massive role as Sheriff Chris Mannix in The Hateful Eight. Many argued that he was the most entertaining aspect of the movie. Walton was also gut-bustingly hilarious opposite Danny McBride in the 18 episodes of Vice Principals that aired.

Article continues below advertisement

He joined up with McBride again for The Righteous Gemstones, which is still airing, and he's a lead character in the latest season of The White Lotus.

Joelle Carter (Ava Crowder)

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Justified's final season put a lot of the emotional legwork on the shoulders of Joelle as an actor. And while she is probably best known for her depiction of Ava Crowder in the series, Joelle has been in show business dating back to 1996, when she secured the role of Donna Richland in an episode of Law & Order.

She starred opposite John Cusack in 2000's High Fidelity, and fans of raunchy comedies may remember her as Natalie in American Pie 2. She was also featured in a 2009 episode of Monk and nabbed a role in Grey's Anatomy as Mary Rolich in an episode.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2014, she also took a sizable role in the Constantine TV series, and had a recurring role over four episodes in Scandal. Between 2018 and 2020, she was featured throughout airings of Dirty John and she recently acted in 2023's The Hill.

Jacob Pitts (Tim Gutterson)

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

If you saw the Jesse Eisenberg card counting flick that was based on a true story, you may recall Jacob's turn as Fisher in the 2008 movie. Following his long-running presence in Justified, he was featured in two episodes of the Limitless TV show, and also acted in the Jim Cavaziel-led Person of Interest.

In 2017, he took on the role of J.D. in The Sinner and was featured in an episode of Bull three years later. His second longest running stint on a TV series was in Sneaky Pete where he played Lance Lord, and most recently he played Joel Howser in The Rookie.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Searcy (Art Mullen)

Source: Mega

Actor Nick Searcy is no stranger to long-running recurring roles in TV shows. In 1994, he led in eight episodes of the series Thunder Alley, and four years later, he'd secure another repeat role in American Gothic. That same year, he acted in the TV miniseries From the Earth to the Moon and played Nathan and Nicolas Ramsey for 66 episodes of Seven Days.