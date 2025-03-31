'The White Lotus' Actor Walton Goggins's Signature Voice Can Now Lull You to Sleep on Calm App "It’s the Walton Goggins version of counting sheep." By Anna Quintana Published March 30 2025, 8:45 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Whether he is playing Justified's Boyd Crowder, Baby Billy on The Righteous Gemstones, or Rick Hatchett on The White Lotus, actor Walton Goggins's voice is instantly recognizable.

Thanks to his signature accent, the television star is now narrating a new sleep story on the Calm app. So, how do you listen to Walton's latest project? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Courtesy Calm

Walton Goggins' sleep story "The Yard Sale" is now available in the Calm app.

Walton's voice has the perfect tone for a bedtime story, and his sleep story, available exclusively in the Calm app, will drift you into a serene dreamscape. Titled "The Yard Sale," Goggins sits in one of his backyard Adirondack chairs and recalls a yard sale he discovered on a road trip that landed the furniture at his home.

“Storytelling has always been a powerful way to connect. In our fast-paced world, I wanted to create a Sleep Story that feels dreamlike, helping people slow their minds down by wandering through a yard sale, uncovering hidden treasures," he shared of his collaboration with Calm. "I hope my Sleep Story with Calm guides listeners into a soothing and restful sleep, where their imagination allows them to discover and create their own stories...and maybe drop in on the next Yard Sale they see, where treasures await."

Walton Goggins has extensive experience in voice acting before Calm.

Currently, Walton is starring in Season 3 of The White Lotus as Rick Hatchett, a troubled guest at the resort in Thailand who is out for revenge, unbeknownst to his girlfriend, Chelsea. However, this narration is not the first time Walton has dabbled in voice acting. He has lent his voice to series such as Marvel's What If... (Sonny Burch), Enoch on American Dad!, and Prime's Invincible (Cecil).

