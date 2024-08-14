Home > Entertainment Why Did Korvo’s Voice Change? Uncovering the Reasons Behind the ‘Solar Opposites’ Switch Korvo has a new voice after the star of 'Solar Opposites' was involved in a messy legal scandal. By D.M. Published Aug. 14 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Fans of the hit animated series Solar Opposites have been buzzing with questions after noticing a significant change in Korvo's voice in Season 4. Since its debut in 2020, Solar Opposites has captured the attention of viewers with its unique blend of humor and social satire. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the animated series quickly established itself as a fan favorite. The show follows a family of aliens who crash-landed on Earth.

However, there have been major changes to the show’s case. Justin Roiland, who voiced main character Korvo, is no longer a part of the animated series. Now, fans are wondering what went down with Justin and who he has been replaced with.



Why did Korvo's voice change?

The change in Korvo’s voice in Solar Opposites was due to a controversial firing. Justin Roiland voiced the popular character since the show’s inception. However, the actor was fired from the role after he was charged with domestic violence. According to Variety, the 2020 charges stem from an altercation Justin had with an ex-girlfriend. Per court documents, Justin was charged with domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, and fraud.

The fallout did not stop there. Justin, who is the co-creator of Rick & Morty, was also axed by Adult Swim. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” the company said in a statement. Justin also voiced the two main characters on the show and held various other roles. The show continued without him, and his roles were recast. Amid the scandal, Solar Opposites producers also decided to recast Korvo's voice to continue the show.

After Justin Roiland was fired, who is the new voice of Korvo in ‘Solar Opposites'?

In June 2023, Hulu announced Justin Roiland’s replacement. Show producers tapped Dan Stevens to take over the role of the grouchy extraterrestrial, Korvo. Dan has been acting for years, but he is most known for his role as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey. The U.K. native later expanded his resume with a mix of film and television roles, including his standout performance in the thriller The Guest. Dan also starred as the Beast in Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

Now, Dan is the new voice of Korvo and he has proudly taken over the role. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Dan suggested that he fell into voice acting but he has since fallen in love with it.

"I think it's a real gem and I'm such a fan of adult animation," Dan said. "I've always loved doing voiceover and animation, and I've slowly been working my way into that side of the industry. It takes longer than you might think.