Jay Shetty Shares the Best (and Worst) Relationship Advice He Has Ever Received (EXCLUSIVE) "For my wife and I, this looks like finding a different hike to do together every weekend." By Anna Quintana Published March 11 2025, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Courtesy Calm

Bestselling author and purpose-driven entrepreneur Jay Shetty doesn't just talk the talk when it comes to relationships — he walks the walk. Jay has been married to his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty since 2016, and despite officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ill-fated wedding in 2022, he knows what it takes to make a relationship work.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay, who is an award-winning podcast host of On Purpose and the Chief Purpose Officer of Calm, is collaborating with the sleep and meditation app to release a series titled 5 Steps to Stronger Relationships. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Jay shares the best (and worst) relationship advice he has ever received, the biggest mistakes people make in their relationships, and what fans can expect from his upcoming podcast tour.

Source: MEGA Jay Shetty with his wife, Radhi.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Shetty talks relationships, his Calm series, and upcoming podcast tour.

DFY: What can fans expect from your series with Calm? JS: My new Calm series, 5 Steps to Stronger Relationships provides five actionable steps rooted in mindfulness to help people find deeper, healthier, and more rewarding relationships, whether romantic, friends, family, or even work. The sessions are a quick 6-7 minutes and designed to be listened to wherever and whenever is best for you – on your commute, while doing the dishes or laundry, or first thing in the morning to start your day.

DFY: What do you think is the biggest mistake most people make when it comes to their personal relationships (romantic or platonic)? JS: One of the biggest mistakes people make in relationships is settling into an uncomfortable peace, where everything seems fine on the surface while unresolved issues are quietly building underneath. People often avoid bringing up their feelings to keep the peace, hoping the problem will work itself out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy Calm

My Calm series explores breaking out of this cycle in both romantic and platonic relationships. The key is awareness and recognizing the challenges while finding the courage and compassion to address them. Proactively working through conflict isn’t about “winning” or “losing,” but instead is an act of care that strengthens the bond and proves the relationship truly matters.

Article continues below advertisement

DFY: You have been married for nearly 10 years, how do you keep the spark alive in your relationship? JS: The second episode of this Calm series centers on nurturing long-lasting relationships and keeping them vibrantly alive. In the episode, I share that stagnation is how sparks fade. To keep the spark alive, it’s important to dedicate quality time to new and exciting activities like you would in the early days of dating. For my wife and I, this looks like finding a different hike to do together every weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

DFY: What's the best relationship advice you have ever received? JS: The best relationship advice I’ve received is to stop trying to fit in and start looking for true belonging instead. People often fall into the trap of people-pleasing and shaping themselves to fit into certain relationships instead of engaging with real curiosity, vulnerability, and trust. In this Calm series, we explore how to track down real belonging, and the role of chemistry, compatibility, and shared values.

DFY: What's the worst relationship advice you have ever received? JS: One of the worst mistakes made in relationships is letting the past define you. The past shapes us, but it doesn’t have to trap us. Holding onto old heartbreak or carrying past wounds into new relationships only keeps us stuck. With Calm, I talk about breaking free from these patterns and learning from the past without being controlled by it. True connection comes when we allow ourselves and others the space to grow and change.

Article continues below advertisement

DFY: You just announced your live podcast tour! Congrats! Can you hint at any special guests who might drop by? JS: I’m so excited to take On Purpose on the road for the first time ever – it’s an opportunity to step beyond the screen and meet the amazing community that’s been part of this journey. This tour is a chance to take what we’ve built digitally and experience it in a way that’s personal, transformative, and truly unforgettable.