Who is Teyana Taylor Dating? Inside Her Rumored Relationship With a Fellow Actor This is the first rumored relationship following Teyana's divorce. By Danielle Jennings Published March 4 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET

The ever-changing relationships in Hollywood often result in new rumored couples making headlines and hard-launching their status on red carpets and in unexpected photos — and singer/actress Teyana Taylor is the latest to spark new relationship gossip.

The biggest names in Hollywood showed up for the 2025 Oscars and the multiple afterparties to celebrate the biggest night in film. Teyana found herself the subject of reports about her new rumored relationship with one of the hottest young actors in town after attending one afterparty.

Who is Teyana Taylor dating?

Year after year, the Vanity Fair Oscar party is the crown jewel of afterparties for Hollywood’s biggest night — and that is where Teyana and Mufasa star Aaron Pierre sent fans into a frenzy.

According to E! News, the pair hit the red carpet separately before heading into the star-studded event, but once inside Teyana, 34, and Aaron, 30, posed for photos together alongside Niecy Nash-Betts and her wife Jessica Betts.

Teyana and Aaron Pierre continued to make waves on social media.

On Monday, March 3, just hours after the Vanity Fair party, the rumored couple both took to Instagram to post a series of black and white photos of them together.

They have been rumored to be dating since early 2025.

Despite making waves with their rumored romance at the Oscar party, it appears that relationship talk has been circulating between the two since February. Teyana and Aaron were seen together while attending the 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors on Feb. 17, according to PEOPLE. The pair was said to be engulfed in deep conversation at their shared table at the ceremony.

This is the first rumored relationship following Teyana’s divorce.

In 2023 Teyana filed for divorce from former basketball star Iman Shumpert after seven years of marriage — the former couple shares two children together, daughters Junie, 9, and Rue, 4. Following the divorce, Teyana spoke highly of her relationship with Iman. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children," Taylor wrote at the time, according to USA Today.

"Most importantly we are family (and) in the 10 (years) together, 7 (years) married we ain't ever played with or about that," she added. Aaron, however, has kept has relationship status extremely private, as fans have continued to speculate who he is dating and even if he is secretly married.