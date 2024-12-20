Is Aaron Pierre Married? What We Know About the 'Mufasa' Star’s Love Life Aaron seems to prefer discussing his work rather than sharing tidbits about his love life. By D.M. Published Dec. 20 2024, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Mufasa star Aaron Pierre has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars. Aaron got his big break in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge. However, the London native has been acting for over a decade. He first appeared as Dev-Em in the TV series Krypton. Following this, he landed the role of Caesar in Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad. Aaron has also stepped into the iconic world of The Lion King, taking on the role of young Mufasa in Disney’s highly anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron described the role as a dream come true, during an interview with ABC7. "I think, you know, the 3- or 4-year-old kid who first saw Lion King, he is overjoyed and still can't quite believe that this is a reality, so I'm still pinching myself and I'm happy to be pinching myself with other people who are pinching themselves about this movie," he said.

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

And while Aaron’s professional life has been an open book to some extent, some fans are curious about the actor's love life. As Aaron continues to captivate audiences and solidify his heartthrob status, supporters often wonder if he is married. Here’s what we know about his love life.

Is Aaron Pierre married?

Despite his growing fame, Aaron Pierre has managed to keep his personal life largely out of the spotlight. While fans have speculated about his relationships, Pierre has not publicly confirmed any romantic involvement. Ultimately, we’re unsure if Aaron if married, but he has not been spotted with a wedding ring.

Article continues below advertisement

It appears that Aaron prefers to keep his love life private, but he has shared tips for those in the dating scene. During an interview with The Hook, the actor shared a tip for London singles looking to avoid awkward dating encounters. “Just don't get on the London Eye if it's your first date because that thing goes slow,” Aaron exclaimed. “if it goes wrong it's … Like it moves like one mile per hour.”

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

For his part, Aaron seems to prefer discussing his work rather than sharing tidbits about his love life. By keeping a low profile, Pierre has managed to maintain a level of privacy. However, that has not stopped fans from gushing over him. “Might have to go see the new Lion King film just for Aaron Pierre's voice,” one fan posted on X. While another wrote, “Aaron Pierre the kind of man you throw yourself at.”

Aaron Pierre’s accent surprised some fans.

Aaron Pierre has perfected his American accent so convincingly that he shocked fans when they heard his natural voice during a screening of Genius: MLK/X. As the London-born actor spoke to the audience, women audibly gasped in amazement. Aaron was quick to respond with humor and joked about their reaction. “Oh yeah, I’m from South London,” he said with a grin, prompting laughter and cheers from the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement