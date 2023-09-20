Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships

Teyana Taylor Addresses Rumors Amid Her Split From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have split after 10 years together. The pair share two children. Here is what we know about the split.

Allison Hunt - Author
By

Sep. 19 2023, Published 11:39 p.m. ET

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 5, 2019
Source: Getty Images

The Gist:

  • Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have split after 10 years together.
  • They have two children that they will co-parent.
  • There was no infidelity.
Article continues below advertisement

So far, 2023 is turning out to be the year of the breakups. We have had Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, Jason Tartick and Kaitlin Bristowe, and Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn just to name a few. And now the newest celebrity break up is Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert.

That's right folks, singer, actor, and entrepreneur Teyana Taylor and former NBA star turned Dancing with the Stars mirror-ball winner, Iman Shumpert, had been together for 10 years and married for seven of those years. So, what happened?

Here's everything we know about their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have split after 10 years.

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and their daughters at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22, 2023
Source: Getty Images

Rumors had been flying about the reason for the split, with the word "infidelity" being tossed out there, but Teyana took to Instagram to put those rumors to bed. In the post of a picture of her and Iman, Teyana explained how they have actually been separated for a while captioning, "Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1,000 percent clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure."

The caption continues:

"We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY and in the 10 years together, 7 years married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise."

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana ends the captions by explaining, "The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand and it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. OK, AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!"

So when did this split happen? Well just a couple of months ago in June, Teyana took to Instagram to post a tribute to Iman on his birthday captioning:

"Your birthday will always be one of my favorite days because on this day 33 years ago a super dope human being was born. My best friend, my husband, my children’s dad, my other half. Crazy how ya bday feels like my day cause you a gift. One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Happy bday king!"

As of June, Teyana and Iman seemed to still be together, so the split only happened a few months ago.

We wish both of them the best as they go on this new chapter and hope that co-parenting their children is smooth sailing.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Creative Entrepreneur Teyana Taylor Is a Proud Mother of Two Daughters

Teyana Taylor Says Her Mom Taught Her Not to Overthink Parenting Decisions

'Dancing With the Stars' Performer Mark Ballas Is Married to a Successful Singer-Songwriter

Latest Celebrity Relationships News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.