A Look at Anitta's Dating History, From Her Marriage to Past Romances

By Jennifer Farrington Published March 7 2025, 5:41 p.m. ET

Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta, born Larissa de Macedo Machado, has pushed boundaries in the music industry, making history with her achievements. She took home a coveted Moonman at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and, in 2022, secured a place in the Guinness World Records as the first solo Latin artist to reach No. 1 on Spotify. As one of Brazil's biggest music stars, often dubbed the Queen of Brazilian Pop, her career speaks for itself.

While her musical success is widely known, Anitta's personal life has recently taken center stage. She pulled back the curtain in the 2025 Netflix documentary Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta, determined to show the world who she truly is. While the documentary explores her personal struggles and search for joy, fans are eager to know more about her dating history. So, let's get into it.

A look at Anitta's dating history, from her marriage to her past and current romances.

Source: Mega Anitta and Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Souza in September 2024.

At 31 years old, Anitta has had her fair share of experience in the dating world. While it's unclear if she's in a relationship in 2025, she was last spotted with Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Souza in September 2024 at Paris Fashion Week. It's uncertain if the two are still together, though reports suggested in January 2025 that they ended things.

Earlier in her life, when Anitta was in her 20s, she married Thiago Magalhães, tying the knot in November 2017. However, their marriage ended in September 2018, per IMDb, signaling that it was short-lived.

While little is known about their relationship, their union coincided with a major career milestone. In 2017, Billboard recognized Anitta as the 15th most influential artist in the world on social networks, according to IMDb. Perhaps the demands of her rising career played a role in their split.

Anitta was linked to model Simone Susinna in 2023.

Anitta's relationship timeline with Simone Susinna is unclear, but she was linked to the model in August 2023 when she shared a photo of the two vacationing in Mykonos, per Hola!. However, that same year, the outlet reported that she had shared during an interview with GShow that she was single.

Anitta dated Murda Beatz in 2022.

The year before things heated up with Simone and eventually fizzled out, Anitta dated producer Murda Beatz. The two made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022, per E! News, but sadly, they reportedly broke up just two months later.

Maluma and Anitta also had a thing between them.

Maluma and Anitta have collaborated on several projects, including her 2016 single "Sim ou Não," and in 2022, they released the single and music video for "El Que Espera." While their relationship timeline is unclear, it’s evident that something was happening between them for some time.

Their romance possibly ended around 2022, right before Murda Beatz entered the picture. However, during an interview with comedian Mauricio Meirelles, Anitta did reveal that Maluma is "very good" in bed, according to People.

Anitta opened up in 2024 about the pressure society puts on females when choosing relationships.

While Anitta's relationship history isn't entirely clear in terms of start and stop dates, she made it clear during a June 2024 interview with Jay Shetty that society places pressure on successful women when it comes to choosing who they date.

"The thing society puts in our head can mess up all types of relationships for us. For example, I'm a singer, I'm successful, I have my money, etc. etc. If I decide tomorrow to date a regular guy that I met at a bar, people would be like, ugh, that's all she could get... or, ugh, oh my God Anitta, with this nobody, ugh."