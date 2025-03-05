Anitta’s Net Worth Is Impressive, Though It Has Apparently Been Misreported Anitta achieved mainstream success after over a decade of performing hits in Brazil like "Meiga e Abusada." By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 5 2025, 6:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer Anitta is more than her sensational voice and dance moves. As her influence grows overseas, the Brazilian pop sensation is ready to dominate the music industry. From dominating the Brazilian funk scene to collaborating with international superstars, the singer has built an empire that extends far beyond music.

Anitta's sold-out tours, chart-topping hits, lucrative brand endorsements, and savvy business ventures have transformed her talent into financial success, proving that she’s not only a hitmaker but a strategic mogul in the entertainment industry. So, what is the Brazilian baddie's net worth? Let's find out!

What is Anitta's net worth? A look at the various reports.

Many celebrities have often claimed their net worths aren't as accurate as what fans see online. However, sources like Celebrity Net Worth rarely confirm that a net worth vastly differs from what news outlets show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anitta's net worth is $40 million, which is nothing to scoff at. Unfortunately, the issue with "BELLAKEO's" net worth is that multiple sources, such as Pop Tingz, claim she makes over half of what the report says.

The social media site claims Anitta has a net worth of $100 million. However, Celebrity Net Worth wrote that the amount is inaccurate, and the information was first incorrectly reported by Forbes Mexico, which has since reportedly issued a correction. "Despite what you may have heard, Anitta is NOT worth $100 million," Celebrity Net Worth wrote. "From June 2021 onward, not a week would go by without someone emailing us to say that Anitta actually has a net worth of $100 million, according to Forbes Mexico. That is false."

Anitta Singer-Songwriter Net worth: $4 Million Annita is a Brazilian singer known for her songs "Jacuzzi," "Downtown," and "BELLAKEO." She is the first Brazilian artist to win an MTV Video Music Award and American Music Award. Birth date: March 30, 1993 Birthplace: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Birth name: Larissa de Macedo Machado Father: Mauro Machado Mother: Míriam Macedo

Anitta's reported accurate net worth has been earned from her thriving music career. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil native rose to fame with her debut single, "Meiga e Abusada," and has climbed the charts ever since, collaborating with artists like Madonna, Maluma, and J Balvin.. In 2023, Anitta received her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and became the first Brazilian artist to win an MTV Video Music Award and American Music Award in 2022.

In addition to killing it on the stage, Anitta is a crafty social media maven. Her social media presence is quite impressive, with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter). According to The Business of Fashion, her bold fashion sense and aesthetics have resulted in profitable campaigns with Levi’s, True Religion, Savage x Fenty, Adidas, and L'Oréal, and covers for glossies Vogue Brazil, Elle Brazil, Paper, Vogue Arabia and Vogue Mexico.

Who is Anitta dating?

Anitta's net worth has been discussed almost as much as her love life. In December 2024, professional Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Souza spotted the singer out and about at Paris Fashion Week. However, Anitta hasn't confirmed that they're in a relationship.

Anitta is dating a footballer pic.twitter.com/otahlanfKs — ✮ (@tubanitta_) September 25, 2024