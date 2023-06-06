Home > Entertainment > Music Prayers Up! 'The Girl From Ipanema' Singer Astrud Gilberto Has Died at 83 What was Astrud Gilberto's cause of death? The' Girl From Ipanema' singer has passed away at the age of 83 and fans have questions. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 6 2023, Published 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that Grammy-winning singer Astrud Gilberto (born: Astrud Evangelina Weinert), best known for her hit song “The Girl From Ipanema” and one of the most notable figures in the bossa nova music genre, has passed away. She was 83 years old.

As fans mourn Astrud’s passing and share touching tributes, many are wondering what exactly happened to the songstress. Here's what we know so far.

What is Astrud Gilberto’s cause of death?

Prayers up! According to The Independent, Astrud’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. The outlet shared that the singer’s death was confirmed by her son, Marcelo, who revealed that she passed away on June 5, 2023. Unfortunately, Marcelo didn't go into detail about the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Astrud Gilberto went through major struggles as an artist.

Per The Independent, Astrud decided to stop performing in Brazil, her native country, in 1965 due to her issues with Brazilian media. Although Astrud leaves behind a discography of 16 studio albums and two live albums, she had issues with being properly compensated and credited for her work.

“She believed in people and was trusting,” Marcelo shared. “They took advantage of her good nature, trust, and desire to make music.” Marcelo also told the publication that Astrud “did not receive full payments for her albums 'Now' and 'That Girl from Ipanema.'”

😪Forever the girl from Ipanema : Astrud Gilberto (1940-2023) pic.twitter.com/n3wAxEKktU — Claude Stéphanie (@ClaudeStphanie) June 6, 2023

“She re-recorded a disco version of ‘The Girl from Ipanema’ on the latter album, marking the second instance she would record the song, and never be paid for it,” Marcelo claimed. As a result, Astrud's issues with her music spilled over into the media and caused contention. However, she was able to achieve international success.

Despite her issues with Brazilian media, fans and fellow collaborators assert that Astrud was an integral part of bossa nova music and a Brazilian music icon. “She was an important part of ALL that is Brazilian music in the world and she changed many lives with her energy,” Paul Ricci, a New York guitarist, shared. “RIP from 'the chief,' as she called me. Thanks, AG.”

