It Sounds Like the Stork Is Coming to Visit J Balvin and Valentina

Does J Balvin have kids? Not yet, but that's about to change for the Colombian singer who recently won the Urban Music Album Latin Grammy for his record "Colores."

Colombia's Canal 1 reported on Nov. 25 that J Balvin and his girlfriend, the Argentine model Valentina Ferrer , were expecting their first child. The parents-to-be have not posted on their social media accounts confirming or denying the rumors.

On the Canal 1 show, the presenters alluded to a September interview, where J Balvin's father said he would be very happy if his son gave him grandkids, as he only had one granddaughter from daughter Carolina Osorio Balvin, and wanted his family to grow.

According to the show, sources close to the singer and model confirmed the pregnancy, and said that the news was yet another source of joy for Balvin, who has recently celebrated his Latin Grammy win and McDonald's collaboration. They also mentioned that Valentina's due date is currently unknown, but that J Balvin's parents are elated to learn they'll be having another grandchild.

It stands to repeat, however, that neither Valentina nor J Balvin have confirmed this news on social media yet, nor through their representatives. Having said that, according to the Canal 1 show, it's only a matter of time before they confirm the wonderful news.

