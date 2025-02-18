Who Are Paquita la del Barrio's Kids? Meet the Family Behind the Iconic Singer How many children did Paquita la del Barrio have? By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 18 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Paquita la del Barrio was never afraid to speak her mind. With her signature sharp tongue and fiery lyrics, she took a stand for women in a way few dared to do. Her songs weren’t just music; they were battle cries. She called out men who betrayed, belittled, and abandoned the women who loved them. For decades, she was a symbol of defiance, strength, and raw emotion.

On February 17, 2025, Paquita la del Barrio passed away. She left behind a legacy that would continue to live on for generations. While her music remains powerful for those who found courage in her lyrics, many can’t help but wonder about the family she left behind. More specifically, her fans wonder: Who are Paquita la del Barrio’s kids? What do we know about her life as a mother? Keep reading as we take a closer look at the family behind this iconic singer.

Paquita la del Barrio’s kids lived outside of the spotlight.

Paquita, born Francisca Viveros Barradas in 1947, experienced hardship early in life. She married young, only to discover that her husband was unfaithful. Instead of accepting a life of heartbreak, she walked away.

Yes, she had children, though she rarely spoke about them publicly. At 15, she married Miguel Gerardo Martinez, who was 44 at the time. Together, they had two sons, Ivan Miguel and Javier, born in the late 1960s. However, their marriage ended when Paquita discovered that Miguel was already married to another woman.

Later, she married Alfonso Martínez, with whom she had twin sons in 1977. Tragically, they passed away days after birth. In 1979, the couple adopted Martha Elena Martinez Viveros, Paquita’s niece, raising her as their own daughter. Alfonso passed away in 2001, leaving Paquita to continue her journey as both a mother and an artist.

Unlike many celebrities who showcase their families in interviews or on social media, Paquita kept her personal life private. Some believe she wanted to shield her children from public scrutiny. Others think she expressed herself most deeply through her music rather than in personal revelations.

Her songs, filled with themes of betrayal, defiance, and resilience, often mirrored her own experiences. Tracks like “Rata de dos patas” became cultural anthems, blasting through speakers whenever someone needed a musical form of revenge. Her music gave women permission to feel angry, to demand respect, and to laugh in the face of those who underestimated them.

Following her death, her children carry on her legacy in their own ways.

Even in death, Paquita’s voice remains impossible to silence. Generations will continue to discover her music and recognize the fearless woman behind the microphone. Her lyrics will still sting, still empower, and still inspire. While her children have largely remained out of the public eye, they carry with them the legacy of a mother who lived on her own terms. Whether through her songs or the lessons she passed down at home, Paquita’s influence continues.