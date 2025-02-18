Mexican Singer-Songwriter Paquita La del Barrio Has Died at the Age of 77 The singer was best known for feminist anthems about failed relationships. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 18 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@paquitaoficialb

Famous singer and songwriter from Mexico Paquita La del Barrio has died at the age of 77. The news was first announced by her team via Instagram, along with a tribute to the immense legacy that she leaves behind from her decades in music.

Following the news of Paquita's death, many wanted to know more about what happened to her and how she died. Here's what we know.

What was Paquita La Del Barrio's cause of death?

In the official statement, which was in Spanish, Paquita's team wrote about the singer's immense legacy both in Mexico and around the world. “Rest in peace, your music and legacy will always live in our hearts,” they wrote, also encouraging fans to offer her family privacy in what is undoubtedly going to be a trying time. Unfortunately, the statement did not include any cause of death, and none has been reported out separately as of this writing.

While we don't know exactly what her cause of death was, though, we do know that plenty of people are in mourning following the news of her death. "[She] left an indelible mark with her unmistakable voice and unique style, [her music] transcended generations and became anthems of female empowerment and social criticism," Mexico's Department of Culture wrote in a statement celebrating her life and legacy.

Paquita, whose real name was Francisca Viveros Barradas, was born in 1947, and was best known for songs featuring lyrics that empowered women and went after men who allowed dysfunctional relationships to persist. “Her repertoire with more than 40 record productions that include rancheras, banda and norteñas, was distinguished by raising her voice against injustices towards women. Rest in peace,” the Department of Culture statement continued.

Paquita's immense legacy is worth remembering.

Although her many fans are undoubtedly saddened by her passing, Paquita's death also gives many an opportunity to remember all of the great music she produced over the course of her life. Some of her most well-known songs include “Tres Veces te Engañé” ("Three Times I Cheated on You") and “Rata de Dos Patas” ("Two-Legged Rat"), and helped cement her status as a feminist icon at a time when Mexican culture was remarkably conservative.

Paquita was nominated for three Grammys over the course of her career and was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. "RIP Paquita la del Barrio, the feminist icon from Mexico who sang what others were afraid to say," the Apple Music X (formerly Twitter) account wrote following the news of her death.