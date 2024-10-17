Home > Entertainment > Music Mexican Group Eslabon Armado Talks New Album, Dream Collaboration (EXCLUSIVE) The group is nominated for three Billboard Latin Music awards in 2024. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 17 2024, 2:15 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There has been a wave of regional Mexican groups going mainstream in Latin music. One of those groups is Eslabon Armado.

Article continues below advertisement

The band, which consists of brothers Pedro and Brian Tovar, Ulises González, and Damián Pacheco, went viral on TikTok following the release of their song, "Ella Baila Sola," featuring fellow Mexican artist, Peso Pluma. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 — and it is just the beginning for the group, who spoke to Distractify exclusively about new music, their dream collab, and a possible tour.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Eslabon Armado is working hard on a new album.

Distractify spoke with Eslabon Armado ahead of the 2024 Latin Billboard Music Awards as they partnered with McDonald's to celebrate the launch of the Chicken Big Mac, which was a full-circle moment for the group. "I remember when we used to play in Quinceaneras, weddings, after an event like that, we would go to McDonald's super late at night, and, you know, order the nuggets, the fries," Brian Tovar said. "My dad would always get the Big Mac. So, now us partnering with McDonald's for the new Big Mac. It's unbelievable."

Article continues below advertisement

Along with the new Big Mac, Eslabon Armado also shared some exciting news about new music, including their upcoming album and possible U.S. tour. "Yeah, we have a new upcoming album that we're working hard on. I'm writing like the hardest I've ever written before," Brian added. "And yeah, we're excited for that. And next year, we are going to tour in Mexico. And I think by the end of the year, maybe U.S."

Eslabon Armado also revealed their dream collaboration is with Mexican singer Jasiel Nuñez.

Following the success of their song with Peso Pluma — Eslabon has also collaborated with Grupo Frontera and DannyLux in the past —the group has another collab on their bucket list. "I mean, there's a lot of artists that are up and coming," Brian shared. "I think I haven't done a song with Jasiel Nuñez, and that'll be cool, and I like his music style."

Article continues below advertisement