Univision Host Clarissa Molina Credits Her First Job at McDonald's for Her Success (EXCLUSIVE) "It gave me so much skill to to talk to people, to work as a team, and it's been amazing."

Univision host Clarissa Molina has an impressive resume. Before joining the popular daytime show El Gordo y La Flaca as a social media correspondent, Camilla competed in Miss Universe 2015 and won Nuestra Belleza Latina for Dominican Republic in 2016.

However, before pageants and television, Clarissa's very first job was at her local McDonald's in New Jersey. Clarissa spoke exclusively with Distractify about her experience with McDonald's, her career, and what's next for her.



Clarissa Molina is one of the 1 in 8 Americans who have worked at McDonald's.

Clarissa had a full circle moment when she was asked to take part in McDonald's Employees Only experience, putting the spotlight on the 1 in 8 Americans who have been part of the Golden Arches crew. Clarissa joined SNL alum Chris Redd and Top Chef contestant Kwame Onwuachi in discussing the positive impact working at McDonald's had on her career.

Clarissa worked at McDonald's for three years, starting in high school and going into her first year of college. "I did a lot, and it was amazing because it taught me to work as a team, give really good customer service to all the customers that we got, even though, you know, sometimes you need to be ready for a lot of personalities," she told Distractify. "And that's exactly what McDonald's stands for. You work as a team. You give your best, and you give your best attitude towards anything that you're going to do."



Today, Clarissa is busy working on El Gordo y La Flaca and covering red carpet events for Univision. However, she has big plans for her future.

Clarissa is working on several movie and theater projects, as well as a clothing line.

Clarissa is adding even more to her resume and is producing and starring in a theater show in New York City this fall. She also has plans to relaunch her YouTube channel and get more roles in movies. "I love acting. I really love acting. I think I've done five movies and after the fourth and fifth, like, yeah, I am sure that I want to keep doing that," she said. "I have a movie coming out with Roselyn Sanchez that we just filmed in Puerto Rico in July. But working on a lot of things."

She also has a "good vibes" clothing line, which she started to give back to her fans who have been following her since her first day on TV. "It's just the beginning but I'm working on it right now so it can keep growing, growing, and growing," she added.

However, every once in a while, Clarissa finds time for a little McDonald's break. Her go-to menu items: A McFlurry with caramel, a Big Mac, or a McChicken with fries. And she remains grateful for her experience with the fast food company.