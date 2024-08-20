It was a full circle moment for graphic designer and illustrator Oscar Bastidas when he was asked to collaborate with McDonald's on their limited-edition Collector's Meals cups featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Beanie Babies.

This is because Oscar was a crew member at the fast food chain in Venezuela back in the day.

"I used to work at McDonald's, and also I used to love McDonald's as a child like every single child from the '90s and '80s," Oscar shared. "I've always wanted to collaborate with McDonald's, and the fact that they reached me for this specific project, that was like a boom for me."

Oscar shared his go-to McDonald's meal, where he gets his artistic inspiration, and more fun facts with Distractify!