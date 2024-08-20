Distractify
Oscar Bastidas

Designer and illustrator.

Anna Quintana
By

Published Aug. 20 2024

Oscar Bastidas with his McDonald's cups
Source: Courtesy McDonald's

It was a full circle moment for graphic designer and illustrator Oscar Bastidas when he was asked to collaborate with McDonald's on their limited-edition Collector's Meals cups featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Beanie Babies.

This is because Oscar was a crew member at the fast food chain in Venezuela back in the day.

"I used to work at McDonald's, and also I used to love McDonald's as a child like every single child from the '90s and '80s," Oscar shared. "I've always wanted to collaborate with McDonald's, and the fact that they reached me for this specific project, that was like a boom for me."

Oscar shared his go-to McDonald's meal, where he gets his artistic inspiration, and more fun facts with Distractify!

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

OB: I've been asking that question to myself. You know, all my life. I'm a graphic designer. I don't have any tattoos. All my friends have tattoos, and I've been always struggling... I don't know what to do. That's the hardest question you can ask me for now, I will say, I don't know my dog.

oscar bastidas mcdonalds
Source: Courtesy Oscar Bastidas
What is your go-to McDonald's order?

OB: My favorite meal, I will say the quarter pounder. I love the french fries, and I get water right now. I used to love soda, but not anymore.

What’s your most-used emoji?

OB: 🇻🇪

What’s your favorite TV show?

OB: How To With John Wilson

collectors cups mcdonalds oscar bastidas
Source: McDonalds
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

OB: It was at college. It was in my school, it was Zapato 3 with Caramelos de Cianuro, which are rock bands from Venezuela.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

OB: Mostly '90s songs like Nirvana and if I get crazy I can sing Los Adolescentes.

If you weren't an artist, what would your dream job be?

OB: If I wasn't an artist... a musician, I guess.

oscar bastidas art
Source: Courtesy McDonalds
Where do you get your artistic inspiration?

OB: Everywhere. Right now, I'm living in New York. If you go outside, you get on the subway, you go to the street, you talk to people, you go to a bar. That's where I get my inspiration.

What’s your favorite color?

OB: Black.

oscar bastidas
Source: Instagram

How would you describe your art?

OB: Vibrant, intricate. And, you know, always changing.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity/person for a day, who would it be and why?

OB: Maybe Messi. But the Messi of right now.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?

OB: The phone.

