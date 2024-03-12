Home > Entertainment > Music Young Miko Teams Up With McDonald's, Talks Dream Collaboration With Justin Bieber (EXCLUSIVE) The Puerto Rican rapper also shared her go-to McDonald's order. By Anna Quintana Mar. 12 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Courtesy McDonald's

It was an anime lover's dream come true when McDonald's unleashed its anime-inspired WcDonald's into the real world — featuring manga packaging, a special sauce, and the first-ever WcDonald’s anime series. Among those anime superfans is Puerto Rican artist Young Miko.

The "Fina" rapper has teamed up with McDonald's thanks to her lifelong passion for anime (fun fact: her stage name means "daughter of God" in Japanese) to promote the pop-up WcDonald's restaurants in more than 30 markets around the world. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Young Miko reveals her go-to McDonald's order, her dream collaboration, and what fans can expect from her upcoming album, "att."

Young Miko combines her love for anime and McDonald's nuggets.

Source: Courtesy McDonald's

When asked to collaborate with McDonald's for its WcDonald's universe, Young Miko (real name: María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano Cardona) did not hesitate. The "DISPO" singer has been a lifelong anime fan, with her favorite series including My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, and Cowboy Bebop.

"I think that WcDonald's being a universe that only existed in animation and now it was created in real life is interesting, and because it was all inspired by anime, I liked the idea of being able to be part of something that only existed in anime. I think it is very cool," Young Miko told Distractify. She went on to reveal her go-to McDonald's order which is an order of nuggets, with an apple pie, and a bottle of water. Simple, but delicious.

Young Miko has a new album coming out — will Justin Bieber be featured?

Source: Getty Images

When asked who Young Miko would love to work with next musically — following her successful collaborations with Bad Bunny and Karol G — she did not hesitate to name pop star Justin Bieber, telling us, "It would be an incredible collaboration." However, while Young Miko fans might have to wait for that duet, she just announced her upcoming album, "att" — and Miko teased it will be very different from her debut album "Trap Kitty."