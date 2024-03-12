Young Miko Teams Up With McDonald's, Talks Dream Collaboration With Justin Bieber (EXCLUSIVE)
The Puerto Rican rapper also shared her go-to McDonald's order.
It was an anime lover's dream come true when McDonald's unleashed its anime-inspired WcDonald's into the real world — featuring manga packaging, a special sauce, and the first-ever WcDonald’s anime series.
Among those anime superfans is Puerto Rican artist Young Miko.
The "Fina" rapper has teamed up with McDonald's thanks to her lifelong passion for anime (fun fact: her stage name means "daughter of God" in Japanese) to promote the pop-up WcDonald's restaurants in more than 30 markets around the world.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Young Miko reveals her go-to McDonald's order, her dream collaboration, and what fans can expect from her upcoming album, "att."
Young Miko combines her love for anime and McDonald's nuggets.
When asked to collaborate with McDonald's for its WcDonald's universe, Young Miko (real name: María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano Cardona) did not hesitate.
The "DISPO" singer has been a lifelong anime fan, with her favorite series including My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, and Cowboy Bebop.
"I think that WcDonald's being a universe that only existed in animation and now it was created in real life is interesting, and because it was all inspired by anime, I liked the idea of being able to be part of something that only existed in anime. I think it is very cool," Young Miko told Distractify.
She went on to reveal her go-to McDonald's order which is an order of nuggets, with an apple pie, and a bottle of water. Simple, but delicious.
Young Miko has a new album coming out — will Justin Bieber be featured?
When asked who Young Miko would love to work with next musically — following her successful collaborations with Bad Bunny and Karol G — she did not hesitate to name pop star Justin Bieber, telling us, "It would be an incredible collaboration."
However, while Young Miko fans might have to wait for that duet, she just announced her upcoming album, "att" — and Miko teased it will be very different from her debut album "Trap Kitty."
"Well, besides that it was obviously a little more like an EP, this album already consists of 16 songs," she explained. "There's a little bit of everything. It's an emotional roller coaster. I think you're going to love it ... All the types of colors that are on the album. I'm super, super excited for you guys to hear it."
We can't wait either! In the meantime, you can check out Young Miko celebrating her love for WcDonald’s and her new single “Curita” here.