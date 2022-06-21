Lunay on Acting, New Music, and His "Ritmo y Color" Collab With McDonald's (EXCLUSIVE)
Everyone's favorite fast-food restaurant McDonald's is kicking off the summer with their first Ritmo y Color collaboration — featuring Puerto Rican singer and rapper Lunay.
McDonald's art and urban music experience Ritmo y Color, which last year featured artists such as Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo, and Rigo Leon Herrera, aims to amplify the voices of these artists in cities with deep Latin roots.
Lunay was teamed up with Cuban-American artist Ivan Roque — who was tasked with transforming a Miami-based McDonald's restaurant with his vibrant art — and Mexican painter and muralist Dora Reynosa, who will be creating her own mural at a McDonald's restaurant in Dallas, for the first part of the 2022 Ritmo y Color series.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Lunay, Ivan, and Dora opened up about the experience and what fans can expect from Ritmo y Color and their own upcoming projects.
Fans can expect a "message of unity" from the Ritmo y Color collaboration.
Along with showcasing lesser-known artists, Ritmo y Color empowers the Latin community, something that Lunay, along with Ivan and Dora, are proud to be a part of.
"It’s incredible what McDonald’s is doing," said Ivan, whose art has the slogan "De la Misma Ala" (which translates to "From the Same Wing"). "The Latino culture influences my art in every single aspect because we have sabor, we have amor, we have everything in between. I feel like wherever we go, we leave a lasting impact, no matter if you’re Cuban, no matter if you’re Boriqua, no matter if you’re Mexican. We are here and we’re here to stay."
Dora, who grew up in Northern Mexico in a small border town, also shared that sentiment, adding, "It’s been amazing to see people recognize your work and want to see your signature style with their brand. I approached my McDonald’s collaboration with simply being authentic and sticking to what I believe in and what I’m proud of, which is my Mexican roots."
According to "Soltera" singer Lunay, fans can expect "a lot of vibes, a lot of colors, y mucho perreo" from their collaboration with Ritmo y Color — and his virtual concert will be available on the week of July 25 via his YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, Dora's Dallas location will be unveiled on July 12!
Lunay is also working on new music and more acting projects.
Along with his McDonald's partnership, Lunay — whose go-to meal is a Big Mac with bacon, fries, and a large Sprite — told Distractify he is always working on new music and has officially caught the acting bug following his debut in the Hulu movie, Valet.
"It’s an art that never leaves me. I’m always practicing," he said of making music. "I can’t say I have a new album, but I have a lot of songs and the fans will let me know the right time for a new album."
Lunay also mentioned a few dream music collaborators, including Lil Baby and Drake. As for acting, he revealed he is hoping to have a few more projects lined up soon.
"I can tell you that it was a childhood dream came true to act on the big screen and I was able to do it with my favorite actor, Eugenio [Derbez]," he added. "Fue brutal!"
For more information on McDonald's Ritmo y Color program, visit ritmoycolormcd.com.