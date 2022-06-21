Lunay on Acting, New Music, and His "Ritmo y Color" Collab With McDonald's (EXCLUSIVE)

Along with showcasing lesser-known artists, Ritmo y Color empowers the Latin community, something that Lunay, along with Ivan and Dora, are proud to be a part of.

"It’s incredible what McDonald’s is doing," said Ivan, whose art has the slogan "De la Misma Ala" (which translates to "From the Same Wing"). "The Latino culture influences my art in every single aspect because we have sabor, we have amor, we have everything in between. I feel like wherever we go, we leave a lasting impact, no matter if you’re Cuban, no matter if you’re Boriqua, no matter if you’re Mexican. We are here and we’re here to stay."