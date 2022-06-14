McDonald's Just Deleted These Items off Its Menu — and I Am Ba Da Ba Ba Ba, Not Lovin' It

But ordering salads at fast-food restaurants is a guilty pleasure/weird quirk of mine I've yet to shake. It started as a way to save money. You see, when I worked in New York City, a decent plate of lettuce mixed with veggies would easily run for a cool $15. Yet a fast-food salad would only cost half of that (and probably taste better).

As a disgustingly frugal person, who only somewhat cares about her body, my standards for pretty much everything are low. That said, McDonald's became my go-to salad spot.